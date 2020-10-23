Bio-bubble can create problems for players from ‘western countries’, not Pakistan: Misbah

cricket

Cricket resumed after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic when England hosted West Indies for a Test series in July. It was followed by Ireland, Pakistan and Australia visiting England, before the focus shifted to the Indian Premier League.

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes that if cricket is continued to play in bio-bubble, then it can have an adverse effect on players and officials from ‘western countries’. He said players from Pakistan are mentally strong and are unlikely to be affected by these bubbles.

“Yes, it is an issue about players and team officials facing mental health issues if the cricket continues to be played like it is being held right now. As far as Pakistan is concerned, I think our players due to their social environment are mentally very strong so they can get through this period,” Misbah said in an interview to the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.

“But yes, I believe in the long run, players and officials from western countries could be facing more such problems because their culture is different from ours. For them, I think this existing Covid-19 environment that has been created to ensure cricket is played is more of a challenge.”

The former cricketer said staying indoors for a long time can cause problems. “Staying indoors all the time, the movement being restricted and not being able to go out with freedom does take a toll on the players and even officials,” he pointed out.

Misbah, who recently stepped down from the position of the Pakistan team’s chief selector, said that he has managed to change the approach of the team in white-ball cricket.

“I have completed one year in the job and there are a lot of things to be positive about. There has been development and progress in the team and more importantly I can say with confidence that the mindset and approach of the players to white-ball cricket has changed for the better,” he said.