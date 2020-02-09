Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh beat India to clinch maiden U19 World Cup title

cricket

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:52 IST

Bangladesh defeated four-time champions India by 3 wickets (DLS method) in the U19 World Cup final on Sunday in Potchefstroom to clinch their maiden ICC title. Skipper Akbar Ali played a captain’s knock to help his side win the thrilling low-scoring finale. Akbar slammed an unbeaten 43 runs 47 in balls as Bangladesh chased down the reduced target of 170 in the 42nd over with three wickets still in hand.

Out to chase 178, Bangladesh got off to a fantastic start with Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan scoring 50 runs for the first wicket. But leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi turned things around in the 9th over as he got rid of Hasan for 17. In his next over, he cleaned up Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 8, and Emon had to return to the hut as well due to injury.

Also read: Dhruv Jurel’s lightning fast stumping draws comparisons from MS Dhoni - WATCH

Bishnoi continued his magic, picking up two more wickets in his next three overs, and Bangladesh found themselves going down 65/4 from 50/0. Sushant Mishra joined the party as he dismissed Shamim Hossain and Avishek Das in quick succession. Emon returned to script a partnership with Akbar Ali, and the two started Bangladesh’s resistance.

The duo added 41 runs before Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed Emon to bring another twist in the tale. But Akbar kept his calm, and stuck around with Rakibul Hasan, before rain interrupted play. The target was reduced to 170 after the play resumed, and Bangladesh chased it down in just next five balls after resumption.

Also read: India batsmen end up at same end, confuse umpires whom to declare out - WATCH

India’s batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack bowled the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

The third seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in terms of figures but it was Shoriful’s first spell with channelised aggression that put the Indians on the back-foot from the onset.