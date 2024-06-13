Bizarre scenes in BAN vs NED T20 World Cup match as ball gets stuck in Tanzid Hasan's helmet after fierce bouncer
It was an unusual sight in the match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, as the ball got stuck in Tanzid Hasan's helmet as he faced pacer Vivian Kingma.
During a T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands, Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan was caught in an unusual situation when a bouncer from Dutch bowler Vivian Kingma got lodged in his helmet grill. The incident took place in the third over of Bangladesh's innings; Kingma bowled a sharp bouncer aimed at Tanzid's body. Attempting a pull shot, Tanzid mistimed it, causing the ball to top-edge and rebound directly into the grill of his helmet.
Remarkably, the ball got stuck in the visor and stayed there.
Reacting swiftly, Tanzid removed his helmet while the medical team rushed onto the field to perform a concussion test. The medical assessment, thankfully, confirmed that Tanzid had not sustained any injury and was fit to continue playing.
Bangladesh took on the Netherlands in a crucial Group D match at the T20 World Cup; both teams are currently on two points with a win in two matches each. The winner will take a crucial step towards joining South Africa as the second qualifier for the Super Eight stage in the edition.
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards had earlier won the toss in Kingstown, opting to bowl in a rain-delayed match. This is the first international match at the venue (Arnos Vale Ground).
The ‘Group of Death’
In the highly competitive "group of death," South Africa already secured their spot in the Super Eight, defeating Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Bangladesh in their three matches so far. This leaves Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, and Sri Lanka battling for the second slot.
Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a tense two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka but faltered in their last match, losing to the Proteas by four runs.
Similarly, the Netherlands are also looking to recover after a recent defeat to South Africa. Sri Lanka are all but out of the competition after two losses and an abandoned match, while Nepal, too, are in a tricky spot in the group after only one point in two games.
