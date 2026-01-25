‘Blackmail world cricket’: Mohsin Naqvi slammed for ‘foolish bravado’ over Pakistan’s T20 World Cup boycott talk

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan on Saturday hit out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi over remarks suggesting Pakistan could boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup following Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament. Wassan termed the stance “foolish bravado” and warned that such posturing would only end up hurting the players. Atul Wassan criticised PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for his take on ICC-BCB matter

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the ICC formally announced Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement in the T20 World Cup, the PCB, which had backed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in its standoff with the global body, called the decision unfair and said Pakistan’s participation would now be decided by its government.

"I think this is just a bravado, and it's foolish bravado at best to just eyeball ICC and blackmail the whole cricketing world order. I think what they are doing now is just using cricket and their collateral damage players. Who will face the collateral damage? Players will suffer. They don't know anything because they are political capital, so their work will go on. You made a cricket issue and raised your moustache. Because they think that it will be a big brownie point for them see that we have supported Bangladesh, " Wassan told ANI.

ALSO READ: Pakistan all but end T20 World Cup doubts with squad call-up; Babar Azam retained, Haris Rauf axed Bangladesh had sought to move their World Cup group matches out of India citing “security concerns”, but the ICC found no grounds to alter the schedule despite weeks of negotiations. With the BCB standing firm, the ICC eventually shut the door on Bangladesh’s participation and brought in Scotland as the replacement team.

Backing the ICC’s call, Wassan dismissed Bangladesh’s stance and criticised Pakistan for stepping into the dispute. He also said Bangladesh’s absence would not affect the tournament.

"No one will miss Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland is now getting an opportunity to show its calibre in world cricket. Pakistan is instigating Bangladesh for this. The reason given by Bangladesh for the security concern is laughable. Bangladeshis who are living in India are more secure in India than in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is looking like fools by doing this. ICC has done the right thing," he said.