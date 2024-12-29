'Both would be happy to get out of MCG tonight': Vaughan unfiltered on Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'psychology'

Despite the struggles of Australia’s top and middle order on Day 4, the tailenders, led by captain Pat Cummins, delivered a crucial resistance to extend their team’s lead to 333 runs heading into the final day of the fourth Test against India. The Australian lower order showed remarkable grit, with Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) putting together a vital 55-run partnership. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) and Rohit Sharma prepare to bat on the second day of the fourth Test (AFP)

This late surge from the tail has not only given Australia a more comfortable lead but also shifted the momentum in their favour, making India’s task of chasing down at least 334 or more on Day 5 significantly tougher.

For India, the pressure is mounting, especially on their openers, who now face the daunting task of providing India with a quick start, considering they play with the intent of chasing down the target.

With the possibility of a loss sealing the series for Australia on their home soil, the openers’ responsibility has grown heavier. While the Australian bowlers will have the advantage on the final day, India’s opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal must weather the storm in these crucial moments. Both, however, faced a rather concerning end to their stay in the previous innings.

While Rohit's horrid form continued, as he was dismissed for just 3 off five deliveries, Jaiswal produced a solid 82-run knock but was dismissed after a horrible mix-up with Virat Kohli. Vaughan believes both openers must be breathing a sigh of relief as they didn't have to bat late on Day 4.

“You’ve just got to look at psychology; Rohit Sharma (would) be going in first under a huge amount of pressure,” former England captain said, as quoted by Fox Sports.

“Then, you have got Jaiswal who has had a shocker in the field. I think both of those players would be quite happy to just get out of the MCG tonight and come back tomorrow.”

Shastri agrees with Vaughan

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, backed Vaughan's opinion, stating the two will be “fresher” on the morning of Day 5.

“They will be happy they are not batting tonight,” former Indian coach said.

“It’s a different ball game when you have been in the field all day to play those last 20 minutes or three or four overs. It is a different atmosphere altogether when you come back tomorrow. You are fresher and you know if you bat out the day you can either get the score or save the game."