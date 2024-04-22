Explore
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Botswana Women vs Lesotho Women Live Score: Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

    Apr 22, 2024 12:34 PM IST
    Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Botswana Women vs Lesotho Women Live Score, Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024
    Botswana Women vs Lesotho Women Live Score, Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024

    Botswana Women vs Lesotho Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024. Match will start on 22 Apr 2024 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone

    Botswana Women squad -
    Merapelo Phiase, Oratile Kgeresi, Pako Mapotsane, Tebogo Moitoi, Wendy Moutswi, Aliya Motorwala, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Goabilwe Matome, Laura Mophakedi, Mercy Dipogiso, Kesego Inakale, Lesego Kooagile, Onneile Keitsemang, Tuelo Shadrack
    Lesotho Women squad -
    Kananelo Mabitle, Kananelo Molapo, Tshepang Khabo, Domkwezana Mokoatsela, Makopano Mabathoana, Mosa Tsemane, Thandi Kobeli, Thato Mahe, Paballo Pheko, Boitumelo Phelenyane, Kekhotsofetse Mohanoe, Maneo Nyabela, Nana Mokhachane, Ret'sepile Limema    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 22, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024

    Botswana Women vs Lesotho Women Match Details
    Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 between Botswana Women and Lesotho Women to be held at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

