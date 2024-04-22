Botswana Women vs Lesotho Women Live Score: Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Venue : Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone
Botswana Women squad -
Merapelo Phiase, Oratile Kgeresi, Pako Mapotsane, Tebogo Moitoi, Wendy Moutswi, Aliya Motorwala, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Goabilwe Matome, Laura Mophakedi, Mercy Dipogiso, Kesego Inakale, Lesego Kooagile, Onneile Keitsemang, Tuelo Shadrack
Lesotho Women squad -
Kananelo Mabitle, Kananelo Molapo, Tshepang Khabo, Domkwezana Mokoatsela, Makopano Mabathoana, Mosa Tsemane, Thandi Kobeli, Thato Mahe, Paballo Pheko, Boitumelo Phelenyane, Kekhotsofetse Mohanoe, Maneo Nyabela, Nana Mokhachane, Ret'sepile Limema...Read More
Match 1 of Kalahari Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 between Botswana Women and Lesotho Women to be held at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.