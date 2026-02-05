Boundaries win games, but singles and twos win World Cups: What the last three T20 WC champions reveal

Australia were boundary-led overall - but still banked 420 runs that didn’t come in 4s or 6s. That is basically two full competitive T20 total built out of strike rotation.

So we pulled a simple, telling split from the last three men’s T20 World Cups: how much of the champion’s scoring came from fours and sixes versus everything else.

Two things can be true in T20s: boundaries feel like the headline act… and yet tournaments are often won in the quiet minutes between them.

T20 World Cup 2022: England Total runs scored: 849

Boundary runs: 400 (47.1%)

Non-boundary runs: 449 (52.9%)

Knockouts (semi+final): boundary share 58.4% England are the perfect counterpunch to the only boundaries that win you a T20 World Cup claim. They won a World Cup while scoring more runs in non-boundaries than boundaries across the tournament - and then flipped the switch in the knockouts when the moment demanded finishing power.

Boundary runs: 734 (58.4%)

Non-boundary runs: 420 (41.6%)

Final: boundary share (53.4%) India’s title run looks boundary heavy on the surface - and yes, the six-hitting volume mattered. But even in the final, more than 80 runs came from the non-highlight part of the innings. Under pressure, you don’t win with only fireworks. You win a functioning engine.

So… are single and double more important? Not on their own. But here is what the numbers tell us:

1) Boundaries are the accelerator - not the steering wheel Across 2021 and 2024, the boundary share of the champions is basically identical (58%). That tells you boundary-hitting is still the main scoring currency when conditions allow it.

But 2022 is the warning label. England won with a non-boundary majority. If your entire identity is “we only win when we clear the ropes”, you are betting your World Cup on the playing conditions.