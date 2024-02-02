'Bowl your overs quickly and...': Jasprit Bumrah's two-fisted demand from Ashwin and co. for India vs England 2nd Test

Team India star Jasprit Bumrah produced an impressive outing in the second innings of the opening Test against England last week. The pacer picked four wickets while conceding only 41, but India faced a stunning 28-run loss in Hyderabad, as England rode on Ollie Pope's century and Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul to register a memorable win. Hyderabad: India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah during the third day of first test match between India and England(PTI)

Bumrah, known for his game-changing spells, drew significant praise for keeping the England batters in check despite the pitch primarily assisting spinners. During a chat with broadcasters JioCinema ahead of the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Bumrah spoke in detail about working in tandem with spin bowlers in Indian conditions.

The India fast bowler revealed that he is “always behind” the spinners' backs in India, urging them to quickly complete their overs and ensure the ball remains shiny on the one side.

“I'm always behind everybody's back. In India, if the ball becomes soft, you have to take care of the ball. With the saliva rule not being there, it's difficult to maintain the ball sometimes. I'm always behind the spinners... 'bowl your overs quickly and shine the ball'. Because when it reverses, it will help us, and it will help them,” Bumrah said.

In the second innings, Bumrah was able to generate reverse swing during the evening hours of Day 3, which troubled the England batters significantly.

“I'm always behind (their backs), and of course, if the ball is well-maintained, it is always an added bonus,” added Bumrah.

The Indian pacer has led the bowling attack for many years, particularly in overseas tours. During the first Test, Bumrah largely handled the pace attack as Mohammed Siraj bowled only 11 overs throughout the Test.

The 30-year-old, however, will have a new pace partner in Mukesh Kumar in the second Test against England, as Mohammed Siraj was rested to manage his workload.

India had won the toss in Visakhapatnam and opted to bat, with Mukesh being one of the three entrants to the Indian XI. Kuldeep Yadav replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja, while Rajat Patidar made his debut; he replaced KL Rahul, who is recovering from a calf strain.