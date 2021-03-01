IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Boy or girl': Jimmy Neesham hilariously trolls Mayank Agarwal on workout photo; India batsman responds
Jimmy Neesham and Mayank Agarwal.(Instagram/PTI)
Jimmy Neesham and Mayank Agarwal.(Instagram/PTI)
cricket

'Boy or girl': Jimmy Neesham hilariously trolls Mayank Agarwal on workout photo; India batsman responds

The India batsman had shared an image of himself in which he was seen working out at the gym ahead of India's 4th Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:13 PM IST

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham is known for his hilarious quips and remarks on social media. The right-arm fast bowler often tweets funny things on Twitter and on Instagram, and sometimes finds himself getting in trouble for the same as well. On Monday, he made a hilarious comment on Mayank Agarwal's workout image.

The India batsman had shared an image of himself in which he was seen working out at the gym ahead of India's 4th Test against England. Mayank has not been included in the playing XI for the first three Tests with Shubman Gill opening alongside Rohit Sharma.

"It's about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that's where transformation happens," the 30-year-old batsman captioned the image.

Also read: Australia spinner 'loved watching' Axar Patel bowl

In response to the image, Neesham replied: "Congratulations! Boy or girl?" In response to Neesham's comment, Mayank wrote: "The answer is on Nick Webb's face."

Jimmy Neeshams hilarious dig.(Instagram/Screenshot)
Jimmy Neeshams hilarious dig.(Instagram/Screenshot)

Webb is India's Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, but is not visible in the image.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team returned to the nets for a practice session on Monday with the 4th and final Test set to begin from Thursday. Much has been spoken about the pitch at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 3rd Test, and it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves in 4th

Te

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jimmy neesham mayank agarwal

Related Stories

Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:40 PM IST
India vs England: In a video uploaded on the BCCI official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen batting at the nets as he worked on his defence.
READ FULL STORY
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of a Kookaburra turf four piece cricket ball.(Getty Images)
A general view of a Kookaburra turf four piece cricket ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Saurashtra make Hazare quarters despite shock loss to Services

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Saurashtra finished with 16 points, four clear of Chandigarh whose direct qualification hopes were dashed with an eight-wicket loss to Jammu & Kashmir at the Jadavpur University second campus in Salt lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Neesham and Mayank Agarwal.(Instagram/PTI)
Jimmy Neesham and Mayank Agarwal.(Instagram/PTI)
cricket

'Boy or girl': Neesham hilariously trolls Mayank on workout photo; he responds

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The India batsman had shared an image of himself in which he was seen working out at the gym ahead of India's 4th Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli, former Australian captain Steve Waugh(HT Collage)
Indian captain Virat Kohli, former Australian captain Steve Waugh(HT Collage)
cricket

‘He's like the modern-day hero’: Steve Waugh hails Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST
In the latest documentary ‘Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India’, the former Australian captain said that Kohli is like a ‘modern-day hero’ who has changed the mindset of the entire team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Shoaib Akhtar. (Getty Images)
File image of Shoaib Akhtar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'I thought India is bigger, better team than this, they don't need to be scared'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • "Should Test matches be played on such wickets? Not at all. A pitch where there is so much unreasonable turn, that a match gets finished in two days, is not good for Test cricket," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Uttarakhand pip Assam to enter knockout round of Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Both Uttarakhand and Assam finished with an all-win record but the former qualified for the next stage due to a higher NRR (3.273) as against the latter's 1.909.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

VVS Laxman explains why Ahmedabad pitch was 'not ideal Test match wicket'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:36 PM IST
India vs England: India Test batting legend VVS Laxman believes in both points. While he agrees that the pitch was not ideal for a Test match, he added that the batsmen did not apply themselves in what were challenging conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
Axar Patel celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'It's a good skill to have': Australia spinner 'loved watching' Axar Patel bowl

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • India vs England: The Australia spinner admired Axar's performance and said he would be excited to play on sub-continent pitches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane at the training session.(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli & co. take to nets ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:40 PM IST
India vs England: In a video uploaded on the BCCI official Twitter handle, Kohli was seen batting at the nets as he worked on his defence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick.(REUTERS)
File image of former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick.(REUTERS)
cricket

Marcus Trescothick named England's batting coach

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Trescothick will take up the new role in the middle of March. He will step down from his role as an assistant coach at Somerset County Cricket Club.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul slammed 92 off 57 balls against Himachal(Twitter)
Shardul slammed 92 off 57 balls against Himachal(Twitter)
cricket

Shardul hits 92 off 57 balls as Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Mumbai had won their first four matches against Delhi, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
Shaheen Shah Afridi cleans up Babar Azam (L), Afridi hugs Azam (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi hugs Babar Azam after knocking him over in style - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Afridi was elated with the wicket and began his celebrations. In the middle of his celebrations, he went closer to Babar who was making his way back to the dressing room and put his arms around his international captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli.(IPL/PTI)
cricket

Abhishek surpasses Kohli, scores 2nd-fastest ton by Indian in List A cricket

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Kohli had scored a century off 52nd delivery in 2013 against Australia, a record that was broken by Suryakumar Yadav last month when he scored a 100 in his 50th ball in a Vijay Hazare clash against Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin picks his squad for World Cup 2019. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Azharuddin also praises former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli on their different styles. Watch the video to know more.</p>

Veteran cricketer and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin picks his squad for World Cup 2019. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Azharuddin also praises former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and captain Virat Kohli on their different styles. Watch the video to know more.

cricket

Azharuddin bats for holding IPL matches in Hyderabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST
He supported an appeal made by Telangana minister and ruling TRS Working President KT Rama Rao to BCCI and IPL to include Hyderabad as one of the venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane in the nets(Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane in the nets(Getty Images)
cricket

Ajinkya Rahane 'stretching limits' in training ahead of final Test

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane is sweating it out at the training ground to ensure that he puts on a great show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have been the spin leaders of their respective eras. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have been the spin leaders of their respective eras. (Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir picks between Ashwin and Harbhajan as India's best off-spinner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:50 PM IST
  • India vs England: Unlike Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, there hasn't been much comparisons between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh, but if it was to be done, Gautam Gambhir knows his pick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP