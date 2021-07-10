Brendan Taylor smashes joint fastest fifty by a Zimbabwe cricketer in one-off Test vs Bangladesh

Brendon Taylor equaled the record for the fastest fifty by a Zimbabwe cricketer on Day 4 of the one-off the Test against Bangladesh on Saturday. Taylor got to his fifty off just 33 balls, equaling Andy Blignaut’s effort against Pakistan in 2002.

Taylor, who had scored a 56-ball half-century in the first innings of this Test match, started his innings on Saturday in a blazing fashion. When his batting partner Takudzwanashe Kaitano had scored only 2 runs off 70 balls, Taylor had already crossed the 90-run mark facing the same number of deliveries.

Taylor hit 16 fours in his innings but just when he was looking set for a hundred, he was dismissed for 92 off 73 balls by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan. The Taylor and Kaitano 95-run partnership, which was Zimbabwe's highest in first innings, took their second innings total past 100 after they had opener Milton Shumba for 11.

The Zimbabwe captain had scored a fluent 81 off just 92 balls with four fours and a six in the first innings.

Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman Islam scored centuries as Bangladesh declared at 284-1 in their second innings to build a colossal 476-run lead over Zimbabwe in a one-off Test in Harare on Saturday.

Needing to surpass the West Indies' world record fourth innings run chase of 418 set 18 years ago, Zimbabwe reached 25-1 by tea with Milton Shumba back in the change room after making just 11.

The first and second sessions of the fourth day saw the unbeaten Bangladeshi left-handers wreak havoc with Najmul finishing on 117 and Shadman posting a Test career-best 115.

Batting at number three, Najmul averaged a run a ball for a total which included five fours and six sixes behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shadman was more cautious, facing 196 deliveries to compile his finest Test innings that was laced with nine fours.

He was the first to reach a century with a flick to deep square leg off the bowling of Shumba at Harare Sports Club.

Twenty-two balls later, Najmul reached the 100 mark for the second time in a Test, striking a full toss to long-on.

(With agency inputs)

