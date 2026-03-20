Brendon McCullum resolves rift wih Ben Stokes, set to stay as England head coach after crunch talks over Ashes tensions

Brendon McCullum is set to remain as England head coach, and the update is expected to be officially shared on Monday. According to Telegraph Sport, McCullum held talks with Test skipper Ben Stokes, fixing their relationship after the pair grew apart in Australia. Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes had differences during the Ashes series. (Action Images via Reuters)

According to the report, both were critical of each other during the ECB review. Meanwhile, Stokes also went public with his criticism of McCullum during the Ashes tour. "I think that we are now playing against teams who have answers to the style of cricket that we have been playing over quite a long period of time now," he said.

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On the other hand, McCullum accused Stokes of failing to stick to their attacking approach, which confused players. Final talks between McCullum and Stokes were held this week, as the ECB also completed its review.

The former New Zealand player also accepted changes from the ECB bosses. Performance director Ed Barney will take on a more significant role and oversee the selection of new coaching staff. He will also focus on strength and conditioning, as reportedly some players were not fit during the Ashes.

When does Brendon McCullum's contract end? McCullum's contract runs until the end of the ODI World Cup in October 2027. According to the report, the ECB's decision wasn't influenced by the alternative of paying him off. McCullum would have received a huge pay-off, and it would also have destroyed the coaching staff setup.

Stokes also needs to find his form. He will turn 36 by the time the next Ashes begins in England in 2027. He has failed to finish his last two five-Test series without sustaining an injury. He also didn't bowl in the closing stages of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney due to a groin issue.