Brendon McCullum set to be served ‘ultimatum’ by ECB, spells end of Bazball project with coach's job on the line: Report

Brendon McCullum’s future as coach of England's men's national team has come under intense scrutiny during the ongoing Ashes series. With England being outplayed and crumbling to yet another series defeat in Australia, despite big talk regarding their chances against a relatively weaker Australian team. Brendon McCullum watches on in the nets during an England training session.(AFP)

Largely, the concerns with McCullum have had more to do with the environment and the culture surrounding the English Test team. While the Bazball tag earned England a lot of famous wins, it was always geared towards this series: England's failures on this tour have seen the philosophy reach the end of its rope.

As a result, The Telegraph in England has reported that the England and Wales Cricket Board is set to provide the English coach an ‘ultimatum’ following the series, which will be contingent on a change in culture and acceptance of some edits needed in how the team operates.

The report also indicates that the ECB is already undertaking a review of the Test team after England crumbled to three losses in the first three Ashes matches. The review is being undertaken by chief executive Richard Gould and chairman Richard Thompson, both of whom are in attendance at the SCG for the final match of the series.

Stokes' role as captain safe

However, the board would prefer not to make any sweeping changes in management, willing to provide McCullum a longer leash as long as he is willing to comply with the changes that the ECB is demanding. While McCullum seems to be at the greatest risk, there is also pressure on managing director Rob Key. Ben Stokes’ role as England captain is considered to be largely safe, however.

The ECB’s demands of McCullum also constitutes an importance placed on the team's behaviour off the field, with a drinking habit coming into light and causing a lot of criticism after certain players were caught on camera being heavily intoxicated and under the influence during a break in the Queensland beach resort town of Noosa.

The England nexus of McCullum, Stokes, and Key came in as the leadership group for the Test team in 2022, after England’s last series loss in Australia. In the following years, England have had a relative amount of success, but a drawn series at home in the 2023 Ashes and when India visited in 2025 have forced a certain amount of introspection for the English team.

England’s next set of Test fixtures will be a pair of three-match series at home against New Zealand and Pakistan in the summer months. However, a bigger incursion might be in stock after the upcoming T20 World Cup, with England having had a miserable time of it in their ICC tournament runs in recent years.