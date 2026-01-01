Brendon McCullum's future to be put on trial; ECB chief to fly to Sydney for an Ashes debrief : Report

England’s Ashes campaign may still have one Test left to play, but the fallout has begun with the ECB’s top brass poised to arrive in Australia for face-to-face discussions with the touring party. Brendon McCullum assists in fielding practice as the England team warm up.(REUTERS)

Chief executive Richard Gould is expected to travel to Sydney for “crunch talks” with England’s leadership group, as reported by the Daily Mail, with head coach Brendon McCullum’s position set to be part of the wider conversation.

Why the ECB is stepping in now

England trail 3-1 in the five-Test series, meaning Australia have already retained the urn, and the Sydney Test at the SCG begins on January 4. The fourth Test win in Melbourne offered a late lift, but it has not erased the questions raised by defeats earlier in the tour and a turbulent year across formats.

McCullum has signalled publicly that he wants to continue and accepts that decisions around his role are for others to make. He has also conceded mistakes were made, including the feeling England may have overprepared and carried too much tension into the opening matches.

There is, however, support for continuity from within the dressing room. Senior batter Joe Root has argued it would be silly to rip up the management mid-stream, insisting the squad remains committed to the current set-up and needs fixes, not scapegoats.

McCullum is contracted through the 2027 World Cup cycle, which makes any change costly and complicated, even if the criticism of England’s methods has intensified.

The visit is also expected to bring ECB chair Richard Thompson into the same room as the on-tour leadership. The immediate focus is likely to be a series debrief: what England got wrong in preparation, how they responded when the pressure hit, and whether the current structure is giving Ben Stokes the depth of support required for long hours.

Beyond the headline questions of Brendon McCullum’s future, there are broader review items that England cannot dodge. The balance between Bazball intent and match-management discipline has been debated repeatedly; so has selection strategy, workload planning, and whether the backroom set-up has enough specialist voice around skills, fielding, and tactics.

For England, the final Test is a statement game: finish strongly, show clarity in approach, and ensure the Ashes post-mortem does not drift into a blame hunt. For the ECB, Sydney is about information-gathering and deciding whether continuity, tweaks, or a more dramatic reset serves the phase.