Australia announce unchanged squad for 5th Ashes Test as they look to bounce back in SCG

Australia have backed continuity for the Ashes finale in Sydney, naming an unchanged 15-man squad for the fifth Test against England at the SCG starting Sunday, January 4. Steve Smith will be leading the team, with Pat Cummins sidelined, as the hosts look to close the series with authority after their first defeat of the summer. Steve Smith reacts after the fourth match.(REUTERS)

The squad arrives in the immediate aftermath of a chaotic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which ended in just two days, and the pitch was later rated unsatisfactory by the ICC. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg summed up the mood bluntly in the fallout: short Tests are bad for business. For Australia, the bigger concern is getting their batting back to normal after being dragged into a shootout on a furry surface.

Australia have retained the urn after clinching an unassailable lead in Adelaide, but the finale still matters. World Test Championship points are on the table, and England arrive with momentum after snapping a long drought for Test wins on Australian soil.

Australia squad for the fifth Ashes Test (SCG)

Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

The selection intrigue now shifts from names to conditions. Three days out, the SCG pitch carried a healthy tinge of green, raising the prospect of another seam-dominated start before it potentially dries and breaks up later in the match. That scenario keeps off-spinner Todd Murphy in the conversation for a rare home opportunity, particularly with Nathan Lyon sidelined after suffering a right hamstring injury during the series.

Coach Andre McDonald has indicated Australia would prefer to play a specialist spinner at the SCG, and only go with one if conditions make it pointless. The final XI call, therefore, looms as a balance question: whether to play a specialist spinner, or load up in quicks and lean on all-round options, with Michael Neser and Beau Webster offering flexibility if Australia want extra batting depth without weakening the attack.