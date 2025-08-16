Brian Lara tells Cricket West Indies to seek Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo's intervention: ‘Time to act’

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, might have won the three-match ODI series against Pakistan 2-1, but cannot deny that the state of the sport in the Islands has gone down considerably. Not long ago, the team from the Caribbean were bundled out for 27 in the day-night Test against Australia. West Indies then suffered defeats against Australia and Pakistan in the T20I series. Following the defeat in the pink ball Test, Cricket West Indies (CWI) held an emergency meeting, which was attended by former Windies captains Clive Lloyd and Brian Lara. Brian Lara tells CWI to reach out to Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo(Getty)

In an Instagram post, Brian Lara has now urged Cricket West Indies to bring former cricketers such as Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo on board to elevate the current generation of players.

Earlier this year, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell retired from international cricket. While Russell's decision did not surprise many, Nicholas Pooran's call came as a shocker, as he is relatively young and had a lot to offer to the West Indies.

“In particular, I believe former players such as Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard possess a unique and timely perspective that can prove invaluable. These men have not only played at the highest level, but have done so in an era that reflects the modern athlete’s psyche, ambitions, and motivations,” Lara wrote on Instagram.

“Their proximity to today’s players — in terms of generational alignment and shared dressing rooms — gives them an authentic understanding of what drives, distracts, or disillusions the modern West Indian cricketer,” he added.

‘We must act now’

The former West Indies captain, who holds the record for the highest individual score in Tests, believes Gayle, Pollard, and Bravo could lead to better communication and help cricket in the islands get back on track.

It must be mentioned that the T20 World Cup-winning captain, Daren Sammy, is the current head coach of the West Indies. However, the results have been far and between under his reign.

“Chris, Dwayne and KP , through their own journeys across global franchise circuits and in service to West Indies cricket, are exceptionally well-positioned to offer that clarity,” Lara wrote.

“If we are to build a lasting solution — one that reconnects performance with purpose — we must engage all those who carry relevant insight. This is a moment for collective wisdom, not isolated intervention. The deeper the bench of experience we draw from, the more equipped we will be to tackle the structural and psychological challenges that continue to plague the regional game. The time to act is now, but we must act together,” he added.

West Indies had failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, while the team also failed to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.