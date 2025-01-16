Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat score after 8 overs is 89/2
- 32 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 89/2 after 8 overs
- 33 Mins agoMatt Renshaw smashed a Four on Peter Hatzoglou bowling . Brisbane Heat at 84/2 after 7.2 overs
- 34 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 79/2 after 7 overs
- 34 Mins agoMatt Renshaw smashed a Four on Tim David bowling . Brisbane Heat at 77/2 after 6.4 overs
- 38 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 64/2 after 6 overs
- 43 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 57/2 after 5 overs
- 46 Mins agoMatt Renshaw smashed a Six on Marcus Bean bowling . Brisbane Heat at 49/2 after 4.1 overs
- 46 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 43/2 after 4 overs
- 46 Mins agoMarnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 43/2 after 3.6 overs
- 48 Mins agoMatt Renshaw smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 38/2 after 3.4 overs
- 51 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Usman Khawaja is out and Brisbane Heat at 34/2 after 3.3 overs
- 51 Mins agoUsman Khawaja smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 34/1 after 3.2 overs
- 52 Mins agoUsman Khawaja smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 30/1 after 3.1 overs
- 53 Mins agoMarnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 24/1 after 2.6 overs
- 55 Mins agoUsman Khawaja smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 19/1 after 2.3 overs
- 57 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 13/1 after 2 overs
- 57 Mins agoMarnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Marcus Bean bowling . Brisbane Heat at 13/1 after 1.6 overs
- 1 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Nathan McSweeney is out and Brisbane Heat at 9/1 after 1.1 overs
- 3 Mins agoBrisbane Heat at 8/0 after 1 overs
- 3 Mins agoUsman Khawaja smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 6/0 after 0.5 overs
- 41 Mins agoHobart Hurricanes Playing XI
- 44 Mins agoBrisbane Heat Playing XI
- 53 Mins agoToss Update
- 2 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Brisbane Heat Innings Highlights :
- M Bean makes his T20 debut for Hobart Hurricanes
- U Khawaja dropped on 5 by R Meredith in 0.6 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-4): Brisbane Heat 43/2
- Brisbane Heat 51/2 in 4.2 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 89/2 after 8 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Matt Renshaw 34 (18)
Marnus Labuschagne 23 (17)
Hobart Hurricanes
Peter Hatzoglou 0/17 (2)
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Four on Peter Hatzoglou bowling . Brisbane Heat at 84/2 after 7.2 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Lovely Shot! Tossed up full on off. Matt Renshaw reverses it past short third for an effortless boundary.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 79/2 after 7 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Marnus Labuschagne 21 (15)
Matt Renshaw 26 (14)
Hobart Hurricanes
Tim David 0/11 (1)
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Four on Tim David bowling . Brisbane Heat at 77/2 after 6.4 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR BYES! Darted on a length and down the leg. Matt Renshaw misses the reverse sweep while Wade fails to collect it clean. This runs away to fine leg for four byes.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 64/2 after 6 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Matt Renshaw 17 (10)
Marnus Labuschagne 19 (13)
Hobart Hurricanes
Peter Hatzoglou 0/7 (1)
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 57/2 after 5 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Marnus Labuschagne 15 (10)
Matt Renshaw 15 (7)
Hobart Hurricanes
Marcus Bean 1/19 (2)
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Six on Marcus Bean bowling . Brisbane Heat at 49/2 after 4.1 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: SIX! HOW GOOD WAS THAT! Full and at the stumps. Matt Renshaw gets across and laps it over the keeper, down to fine leg for a 65m hit. Innovative and Effective batting from Renshaw.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 43/2 after 4 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Marnus Labuschagne 13 (9)
Matt Renshaw 4 (2)
Hobart Hurricanes
Nathan Ellis 1/18 (1)
BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 43/2 after 3.6 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Edgy! On a length, around off. Marnus Labuschagne plays it late and edges it through the gully region for a streaky boundary to end the over. 19 off the over.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 38/2 after 3.4 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! FLASHY! Back of a length delivery outside off. Matt Renshaw slashed hard and cuts it between the short third and the backward point fielder for a boundary to get off the mark.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khawaja is out and Brisbane Heat at 34/2 after 3.3 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Nathan Ellis has the last laugh!
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 34/1 after 3.2 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Superb Batting! Low full toss around off. Usman Khawaja gets across and ramps it past the short fine leg fielder for a cheeky boundary.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 30/1 after 3.1 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: SIX! Nathan Ellis is greeted with a biggie!
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 24/1 after 2.6 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Put Away! Short ball angling in at the body. Marnus Labuschagne rocks back and pulls the ball away towards deep backward square leg for four runs.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 19/1 after 2.3 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! STAND AND DELIVER! Serves a slower and fullish ball, around off. Usman Khawaja picks it early and thrashes it through extra cover and wide of mid-off for a cracking boundary.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 13/1 after 2 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Marnus Labuschagne 4 (5)
Usman Khawaja 7 (3)
Hobart Hurricanes
Marcus Bean 1/5 (1)
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Marcus Bean bowling . Brisbane Heat at 13/1 after 1.6 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! A boundary spoils the good over from Bean. Bowls it full on the leg. Marnus Labuschagne clips this through mid-wicket and finds the ropes in a flash.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan McSweeney is out and Brisbane Heat at 9/1 after 1.1 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: OUT! c Caleb Jewell b Marcus Bean.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 8/0 after 1 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
Brisbane Heat
Usman Khawaja 7 (3)
Nathan McSweeney 1 (3)
Hobart Hurricanes
Riley Meredith 0/8 (1)
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 6/0 after 0.5 overs
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Sloppy from the Hurricanes! Length ball on top of the stumps. Khawaja swivel-swats it away towards long-leg. The fielder in the deep fumbles the ball and it finds the ropes.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(WK), Tim David, Nathan Ellis(C), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean (In for Billy Stanlake).
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Brisbane Heat Playing XI
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja(C) (in for Colin Munro), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne (in for Jack Wood), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop(WK), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann.
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Toss Update
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.