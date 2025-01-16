Explore
    Live

    Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat score after 8 overs is 89/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 16, 2025 2:39 PM IST
    Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 89/2 after 8 overs, Matt Renshaw at 34 runs and Marnus Labuschagne at 23 runs
    Key Events
    Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score, Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score :

    Brisbane Heat Innings Highlights :

    • M Bean makes his T20 debut for Hobart Hurricanes
    • U Khawaja dropped on 5 by R Meredith in 0.6 overs
    • Mandatory Power play (1-4): Brisbane Heat 43/2
    • Brisbane Heat 51/2 in 4.2 overs
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Jan 16, 2025 2:39 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 89/2 after 8 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
      Brisbane Heat
      Matt Renshaw 34 (18)
      Marnus Labuschagne 23 (17)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Peter Hatzoglou 0/17 (2)

      Jan 16, 2025 2:38 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Four on Peter Hatzoglou bowling . Brisbane Heat at 84/2 after 7.2 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Lovely Shot! Tossed up full on off. Matt Renshaw reverses it past short third for an effortless boundary.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:37 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 79/2 after 7 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
      Brisbane Heat
      Marnus Labuschagne 21 (15)
      Matt Renshaw 26 (14)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Tim David 0/11 (1)

      Jan 16, 2025 2:37 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Four on Tim David bowling . Brisbane Heat at 77/2 after 6.4 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR BYES! Darted on a length and down the leg. Matt Renshaw misses the reverse sweep while Wade fails to collect it clean. This runs away to fine leg for four byes.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:33 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 64/2 after 6 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
      Brisbane Heat
      Matt Renshaw 17 (10)
      Marnus Labuschagne 19 (13)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Peter Hatzoglou 0/7 (1)

      Jan 16, 2025 2:28 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 57/2 after 5 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
      Brisbane Heat
      Marnus Labuschagne 15 (10)
      Matt Renshaw 15 (7)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Marcus Bean 1/19 (2)

      Jan 16, 2025 2:25 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Six on Marcus Bean bowling . Brisbane Heat at 49/2 after 4.1 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: SIX! HOW GOOD WAS THAT! Full and at the stumps. Matt Renshaw gets across and laps it over the keeper, down to fine leg for a 65m hit. Innovative and Effective batting from Renshaw.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:25 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 43/2 after 3.6 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Edgy! On a length, around off. Marnus Labuschagne plays it late and edges it through the gully region for a streaky boundary to end the over. 19 off the over.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:23 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Matt Renshaw smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 38/2 after 3.4 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! FLASHY! Back of a length delivery outside off. Matt Renshaw slashed hard and cuts it between the short third and the backward point fielder for a boundary to get off the mark.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:20 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Usman Khawaja is out and Brisbane Heat at 34/2 after 3.3 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Nathan Ellis has the last laugh!

      Jan 16, 2025 2:20 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 34/1 after 3.2 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Superb Batting! Low full toss around off. Usman Khawaja gets across and ramps it past the short fine leg fielder for a cheeky boundary.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:19 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . Brisbane Heat at 30/1 after 3.1 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: SIX! Nathan Ellis is greeted with a biggie!

      Jan 16, 2025 2:18 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 24/1 after 2.6 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Put Away! Short ball angling in at the body. Marnus Labuschagne rocks back and pulls the ball away towards deep backward square leg for four runs.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:16 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 19/1 after 2.3 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! STAND AND DELIVER! Serves a slower and fullish ball, around off. Usman Khawaja picks it early and thrashes it through extra cover and wide of mid-off for a cracking boundary.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:14 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 13/1 after 2 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
      Brisbane Heat
      Marnus Labuschagne 4 (5)
      Usman Khawaja 7 (3)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Marcus Bean 1/5 (1)

      Jan 16, 2025 2:14 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Marnus Labuschagne smashed a Four on Marcus Bean bowling . Brisbane Heat at 13/1 after 1.6 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! A boundary spoils the good over from Bean. Bowls it full on the leg. Marnus Labuschagne clips this through mid-wicket and finds the ropes in a flash.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:10 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nathan McSweeney is out and Brisbane Heat at 9/1 after 1.1 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: OUT! c Caleb Jewell b Marcus Bean.

      Jan 16, 2025 2:08 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat at 8/0 after 1 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score:
      Brisbane Heat
      Usman Khawaja 7 (3)
      Nathan McSweeney 1 (3)
      Hobart Hurricanes
      Riley Meredith 0/8 (1)

      Jan 16, 2025 2:08 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Riley Meredith bowling . Brisbane Heat at 6/0 after 0.5 overs

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: FOUR! Sloppy from the Hurricanes! Length ball on top of the stumps. Khawaja swivel-swats it away towards long-leg. The fielder in the deep fumbles the ball and it finds the ropes.

      Jan 16, 2025 1:30 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(WK), Tim David, Nathan Ellis(C), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean (In for Billy Stanlake).

      Jan 16, 2025 1:27 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores: Brisbane Heat Playing XI

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Brisbane Heat (Playing XI) - Usman Khawaja(C) (in for Colin Munro), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne (in for Jack Wood), Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop(WK), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

      Jan 16, 2025 1:18 PM IST

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Toss Update

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes won the toss and elected to field

      Jan 16, 2025 1:09 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

      Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
      Match 36 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes to be held at The Gabba, Brisbane at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
