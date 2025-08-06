'Bumrah didn't win a Test. Siraj likes being a leader…': Indian pacers get contrasting reviews after England series

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin delivered an honest assessment of India's 2-2 series draw against England as he suggested that the current team has proved that it can play with Jasprit Bumrah. In the high-voltage five-match Test series, India won at Edgbaston and the Oval, notably on both occasions, Bumrah was rested for workload management. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj stepped on occasions and powered India to crucial wins with his lion-hearted effort with the ball. He turned the tide at the Oval with his five-wicket haul as India emerged victorious by 6 runs to level the series. Mohammed Siraj led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah at the Oval.(PTI)

Bumrah played three Tests in the series, and he claimed 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, while Siraj, who took part in all matches, finished as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps.

Haddin stated that Bumrah didn't win any Test matches for India on the England tour.

"India, they can take a lot out (this) that they can still play without Bumrah. His life goes on if the other bowlers find a way. They have got so much talent over there in India. But he didn't win a Test match," Haddin said on YouTube channel LiSTNR Sport.

Meanwhile, the former Aussie wicketkeeper heaped massive praise on Siraj for leading the attack in Bumrah's absence. He remarked that Siraj relishes the big stage and thrives when the pressure is at its peak.

"I think Siraj likes being the leader of the attack. He is one of those guys that he wants the ball in big situations. Yes, he makes mistakes, but he doesn't shy away from wanting the occasion. If you have players like that who aren't afraid to make mistakes, who can get under the skin of opposition because of the way that they want to be in the game, they are the guys you want," He added.

“No way in the world Siraj didn't want to bowl every over”

Siraj picked up three wickets on Day 5 at the Oval when India needed four wickets to win as Haddin emphasised how he wanted to bowl every over to help his team win the match.

"He wanted the ball in that last hour of play. There's no way in the world he didn't want to bowl every over to win the game. He dropped the catch. That's a bad miss, your details got to be better there when you are catching that. But that also didn't define him by the Test match. We are not going to talk about that catch now," he concluded.