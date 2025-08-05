'Mohammed Siraj reminded me of Kapil Dev': India pacer showered with once-in-a-lifetime praise for breathing fire at ENG

Former cricketer Yograj Singh was all praise for Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj after his lion-hearted effort helped India win the Oval Test. Siraj claimed a five-wicket haul, including the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, which sealed the win for India, and they drew the series 2-2. In the absence of Bumrah, Siraj once again stepped up on the big occasion and claimed four wickets in the first innings and then followed it up with a five-wicket haul to dismantle the English batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings against England.(AP)

On Day 5 of the final Test, England stood 35 runs short of gunning down the 374-run target, while India had to take our wickets to snatch the win from the jaws of defeat. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's sweltering spells under the slight drizzle in London saw India rip through England's tail and pull the curtains down on the gruelling five-match affair on level terms at 2-2.

Yograj was full of admiration for India’s sensational performance. He likened Siraj’s fiery spells to those of the great Kapil Dev, praising the pacer for evoking memories of the legendary captain’s brilliance with the ball. The 67-year-old was equally impressed with Shubman Gill’s composed leadership, noting that the young batter showed the poise and assurance of an experienced skipper despite it being his first overseas assignment at the helm.

"The way our players have played, it was amazing to watch. The way Mohammed Siraj bowled, he reminded me of Kapil Dev. The captaincy of Shubman Gill was mature. It did not seem at all that he was a captain for the first time," Yograj told ANI.

Siraj’s self-belief powers India’s fightback

Meanwhile, reflecting on his performance, the pacer opened up about his mindset heading into the decisive day, sharing how a simple Google-searched motivational quote became his source of belief. From trusting his process to executing a disciplined plan, Siraj credited the team's collective fight and his own inner conviction for the memorable finish.

“To be honest, it feels amazing. From Day 1 everyone fought hard and the result is there to see. Very happy. The plan was to keep it simple and hit a consistent spot. Not try too much and if I can get wickets from there it's a bonus and build pressure. When I woke up today I had the belief that I could do it, I had the belief system. I took a photo from Google which read I can do it and put it as my wallpaper,” Siraj said after the match.