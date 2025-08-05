'Washy, idhar aa ja bete': Gautam Gambhir, Ravindra Jadeja's dressing room gems as India tipped to dominate Test cricket

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed immense pride in his players for their gritty performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, earning a 2-2 draw in the hard-fought five-match Test series on the final day. The young Indian team was under pressure before the start of the series, and so was coach Gambhir, who lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia, prior to the England tour. However, India’s spirited performance in England was a strong statement that, despite the recent red-ball retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, the team still boasts a deep and talented pool of players. Gautam Gambhir and Ravindra Jadeja delivered stirring dressing-room messages after India levelled the Test series 2-2.(X Image/@BCCI)

After the series win, Gambhir delivered a powerful speech in the dressing room, emphasising that while players may come and go, the team’s culture and values must remain constant.

"The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone. So, remember you will keep getting better. We keep working on it, we keep improving because if we keep doing that, we can dominate Test cricket for a very long period. People will come and go, but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that. People want to be part of this culture, that it what we want to create," Gambhir said in the video posted by BCCI.

He further gave his players a couple of days off after the hard-fought Test series.

"Good luck, enjoy yourself, you can take a couple of days off and you deserve every bit of it. What you guys achieved, you deserve every bit of it. Congratulations," he added.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja presented the Impact Player of the series award to Washington Sundar. He cheekily called the young all-rounder to receive the medal and said, "Washy, idhar aa ja bete."

Sundar also delivered the speech after getting the medal, as he was elated to prove himself consistently in four Test matches.

"Obviously, it's a great blessing to be playing four games on a trot in a place like England. Always wanted to do really well here. And as a team, just the way we went about it every single day, it was amazing and the energy that we created, especially from, fielding perspective, we were always there for each other. Thank you so much for everything," Sundar said.