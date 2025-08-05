Ravindra Jadeja hyped for showing ‘more consistency’ than Shubman Gill: ‘Is anything required to be said?’

Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion with the bat against England in the five-match Test series, making a strong statement about his place in India's Test side. With stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin stepping away from the format, Jadeja’s performance underscored his readiness to shoulder greater responsibility in the new era of Indian red-ball cricket. Ravindra Jadeja scored 516 runs in five Tests against England.(PTI)

Jadeja was the most experienced player in the Indian team during the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy, and he lived up to expectations by scoring 516 runs lower down the order. The left-handed batsman took the onus on himself and stitched crucial partnerships with lower-order batters to rescue India on numerous occasions. His century in Manchester was a clear reminder of the impact he brings to the side, showcasing his adaptability and importance regardless of pitch or playing conditions.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja praised him for his batting efforts and even stated that he was more consistent than Shubman Gill, who scored 754 runs and was named India's Player of the Series.

"Is anything required to be said? The man has shown you what he can do. I think outstanding. Shubman Gill has scored 754 runs, and you are saying that he has reached close to the best. He (Ravindra Jadeja) has scored nearly 550 runs," Ajay said on Sony Sports.

"He has been more consistent than even Shubman Gill. He had four innings that didn't end, because the batting ended from the other end. In the entire series, there were only two innings where he got out early," he added.

Jadeja also became the first-ever batsman to register six 50-plus scores in a single Test series in England while batting at number six or lower, breaking a 59-year-old record previously held by Sir Garfield Sobers.

'It started with Lord's…': Jadeja

Ajay pointed out the Indian all-rounder's valiant efforts at the Lord's, too, where he scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries and fought hard for India. However, the visitors eventually ran out of partners and suffered a close defeat.

"If we try to remember his moments, it started with Lord's, where you couldn't win for sure, but he and (Mohammed) Siraj fought there. A change was seen there. The fortitude started from there. Then he kept standing in the next match and drew the match. Then he scored runs in this match (last Test) as well," he observed.