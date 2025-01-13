‘Bumrah would have ripped on Bradman in matter of balls’: Gilchrist, Vaughan bold assessment in ‘10/10’ remark

India were in poor form in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, losing 1-3 vs Australia. The visitors won the first Test in Perth, with Jasprit Bumrah performing as the standby skipper. But with the return of skipper Rohit Sharma after paternity saw everything go downhill for India as they lost the series. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a successful caught-behind appeal.(AFP)

Rohit opted out of the final Test due to his poor form, and Bumrah once again became standby skipper. He almost led India to a series-levelling draw, but his absence in the second innings proved to be costly. Adjudged as Player of the Series, Bumrah took 32 wickets in nine innings in Australia.

Cricket legends rave about Jasprit Bumrah

Hailing Bumrah’s impact, Aussie legend Adam Gilchrist stated that the India pacer could even destroy Sir Don Bradman and take his wicket. “I’m not rating him; no number is befitting what he is in world sport. I’m beyond [trinity], seriously. He would have ripped on Bradman’s peak in the matter of balls. It would have been much further south of 99 [average] that he sits at [if they faced each other]. I would give Donald 35 out of Bumrah. You cannot have a reward that’s high enough for him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan had special praise for Bumrah, and gave him full marks while rating him. “10/10. Well, he is as good as Gilly called him. The greatest sportsman of all time,” he said, on Youtube.

During his career, Bumrah took 200 wickets in fewest matches and reached 100 scalps in ODIs in the second-shortest time, in terms of matches played. The MI star is also the first bowler to have achieved the number one ranking in the ICC men’s player rankings in all three formats of the sport.

He made his international debut in January 2016 during India’s tour of Australia, where he came out as the highest wicket-taker of the T20I series. Last year in December, he became the no. 1 bowler in the ICC player rankings with 904 points, equalling the career-best rating of Ashwin.