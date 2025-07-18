Bumrah’s batting record, Gill outshining Kohli, and Sachin’s Pakistan cameo: 8 unforgettable oddities in Indian cricket

Cricket isn’t just about centuries and five-wicket hauls. Sometimes, it throws up strange numbers which become a part of the game's rich folklore. Here are eight quirky, lesser-known facts from Indian cricket history that are fascinating in their own right. We take a look at 8 oddities in Indian cricket(Files)

India’s first Pink-Ball centurion

When India played their maiden Day-Night Test in 2019 against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli made it even more memorable. He scored 136 under lights, becoming India’s first-ever pink-ball Test centurion, a record no one else can ever claim.

The curious case of No. 18

Both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana wear the No. 18 jersey, but that’s not where the coincidence ends. Both also play for the same franchise – the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sachin the Bowler

It often surprises fans that Sachin Tendulkar has more five-wicket hauls in international cricket (7) than legends like Shane Warne (1), Kapil Dev (6), and Imran Khan (5). He may not have turned arms as often, but when he did, magic occasionally followed.

Shubman Gill outpaces Kohli in World Cup Semis

Despite Virat Kohli’s glowing white-ball resume, he had never scored a World Cup knockout fifty until 2023. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, did so in his very first attempt, a stat that shows his temperament for the big stage.

The Rarest Quadruple: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw holds an unmatched record: a triple century in first-class cricket, a double ton in List A, a T20 century, and a mammoth 546 in school cricket, the only Indian to achieve all four.

Bumrah's Unexpected Batting Record

In 2022, Jasprit Bumrah, not known for his batting, smashed 35 runs off a Stuart Broad over at Edgbaston. It became the most expensive over in Test history, and came from a bowler best known for his toe-crushing yorkers.

Pujara’s All-Three Moment

On January 3, 2022, Cheteshwar Pujara walked in at No. 3, scored 3 runs off 33 balls, on the third day of the third year of the third decade of the third millennium. A stat for the numerologists.

When Sachin Played for Pakistan

In 1987, a teenage Sachin Tendulkar fielded for Pakistan during a practice game at the Brabourne Stadium. No, it wasn't counted as an official appearance, but was just a pre-match arrangement to make up fielders. Still, an unusual footnote in the life of India’s greatest cricketer.