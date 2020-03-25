e-paper
Home / Cricket / CAB to donate 25 lakh for emergency fund to combat COVID-19

CAB to donate 25 lakh for emergency fund to combat COVID-19

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya has also pledged donation to the government's emergency relief fund on a personal scale.

cricket Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Avishek Dalmiya (C) with Sourav Ganguly.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to donate Rs 25 lakh towards the West Bengal government’s emergency relief fund to be used to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya has also pledged donation to the government’s emergency relief fund on a personal scale.

“In these uncertain times of COVID-19 when all our focus and resources have been on combating and eradicating this pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal has come forward and decided to donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration in Corona Aid.

“We are perhaps going through the darkest phase of human civilization when worldwide lives have been lost to novel coronavirus.

“Cricket stands for unity. It also stands for humanity. Therefore, on behalf of CAB, we have decided to donate Rs 25 lakhs for now to the Emergency Relief Fund to be used in combating this disease. As a responsible institution, it is our duty to stand by the administration and help them eradicate this disease,” said Avishek.

“Thanks to the proactiveness of our government both at the state and centre; we have been successful in implementing a countrywide lockdown but a lot more needs to be done. Hence, we have come forward for the sake of the people in times of crisis,” said CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

In an appeal, Avishek, son of former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya, said he would ‘personally’ want to meet some of the needs of the vulnerable by contributing to the Government’s Emergency Relief Fund.

“It is the government’s responsibility to take immediate measures to isolate towns and cities, districts and divisions where the virus is spreading -- including lockdowns wherever necessary. It is also a must to provide testing kits, masks and other equipment to hospitals,” Avishek said in his appeal.

“The effect of these radical steps will hurt wage earners, the poor, the marginalised most, and these people of our society must be supported by the rest of us.

“Therefore, an appeal to those whom God has blessed with plenty to come up with voluntary donations to the government’s relief fund.

“Personally, I would want to meet some of the needs for the vulnerable by contributing to the government’s emergency relief fund,” he added.

