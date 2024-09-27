Cameron Green doubtful for India vs Australia Test series

Cameron Green, the versatile Australian cricketer, is in danger of missing the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, comprising five Test matches against India, scheduled to begin in November, due to a recent back injury. The 25-year-old all-rounder was ruled out from the remaining two ODIs of Australia's current one-day international series in England after he complained of back pain following their third match in Chester-le-Street. Consequently, he was unable to play in the fourth ODI at Lord's, which took place on Friday. Australia's Cameron Green(Action Images via Reuters)

The lanky pacer, who is an attacking right-handed batter, is now set to return to Australia for his rehabilitation in hopes of recovering in time for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Test series. His readiness for this series is crucial as Australia prepares to host India, the current frontrunners in the World Test Championship standings.

Scans performed on the cricketer revealed a back injury and a timeline for his possible return to action would be set after more tests are conducted in Australia.

Green's status would be known closer to India series

According to cricket.com.au, an Australia men's team spokesperson said the extent of the injury and a timeline for his return "wouldn't be known until the player arrives home in Perth for further assessment".

The cricketer reported soreness after the match in Chester-le-Street, where he picked 2 for 45 with the ball and scored 45 with the bat. He was left out of the second ODI at Headingley to manage his workload after bowling in the previous six matches of their UK tour. Green, who has a history of back injuries, was prohibited from bowling during the 2019-20 summer due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

The first Test against India is nearly two months away, with the match starting on November 22 in Perth.

India would be aiming for a hat-trick of series wins in Australia. They emerged victorious in their last two attempts.