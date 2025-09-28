‘Can definitely put India on back-foot’: Wasim Akram urges Pakistan to ‘play sensible cricket’ in bold Asia Cup verdict

The upcoming India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup final will be the first summit clash between both teams in the tournament's 41-year history. Both sides have met twice this year's competition, with India winning both encounters. India sealed a seven-wicket victory in the group stage, and then in the Super Four stage, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. won by six wickets. Wasim Akram dropped his verdict on the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final.(Getty Images)

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs in their final Super Four stage fixture, defending a target of 136 runs and it sent them to the final. The India vs Pakistan matches in the ongoing Asia Cup has been filled with controversies, with Suryakumar also reportedly fined 30 per cent of his match fees due to post-match commenst, where he dedicated the group stage win to Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Wasim Akram gears up for IND vs PAK Asia Cup final

Speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said, “I hope so (Pakistan’s bowling comes to the fore on Sunday too), and look, it’s an India-Pakistan game. India definitely is favourite on Sunday. But you guys have seen, cricket lovers have seen, I have seen, anything can happen in this format. One good innings, one spell can change the course of the game. Pakistan team should take this confidence, this momentum to Sunday and back themselves and play sensible cricket.”

"Ideally, a couple of early wickets, especially Abhishek and Gill, that can definitely put India on a back-foot. It should be a close game and I hope in the end, the best team will win," he added.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has also been fined 30 per cent of his match fees reportedly due to aggressive gestures during the Super Four clash vs India, where he mimicked a plane crash, in response to Indian fans' 'Kohli, Kohli' chants. Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan was also involved in the ICC hearing due to a 'gun' celebration after getting his half-century. He escaped with a warning.