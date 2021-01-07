‘Can’t see Virat’s feat against Australia being emulated by any other Indian captain’: Ravi Shastri

cricket

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 09:15 IST

It took India 71 years to win a Test series in Australia and that came under Virat Kohli’s captaincy when he led India to a 2-1 series win over Australia in 2018-19. That also meant Kohli was the first and is till date the only Indian captain to win Test series against Australia both home and away. Under Kohli’s leadership, India had clinched the home series against Australia 2-1 in 2016/17.

Stressing on this particular point, India head coach Ravi Shastri went on to state that he cannot see captain Kohli’s feat of winning against Australia both in away and home series being replicated by any other Indian captain for a very long time.

“I cannot see Virat’s feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time, cricket.com.au quoted Shastri as saying in ‘India’s 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia’ book.

“The satisfaction gained in registering India’s first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense,” he added.

Shastri said a victory in Australia does not come easily and explained why the current Indian side deserves the respect.

“The great thing about success in Australia is that it does not come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect,” Shastri said.

“Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but did not have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That is why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past,” he added.

Kohli, meanwhile is on paternity leave with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane leading India in Australia. If India’s performance under Rahane in Melbourne - they beat Australia by 8 wickets to level the series - is anything to go by then India have a pretty good chance of emulating their performance in 2018-19.

If he does go on to win this series then Rahane would become the second India skipper after Kohli to beat Australia in Australia.

They made a decent start even after losing the toss on a good batting track at the SCG in the third Test. Mohammed Siraj removed David Warner, who came into the side after regaining his fitness, for five to give India a good start before rain forced an early lunch on Day 1 of the third Test.

India have made two changes to their playing XI. Rohit Sharma has come in place of Mayank Agarwal while Navdeep Saini was handed Test debut in place of the injured Umesh Yadav.