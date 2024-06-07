Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: All eyes on New York pitch as CAN, IRE seek points

Canada vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024, CAN vs IRE: Both Canada and Ireland are on the edge after having started their T20 World Cup campaigns with defeats. While Canada lost to the high-flying co-hosts United States by seven wickets in the opening match of the tournament, Ireland lost to India by eight wickets....Read More

What would be just as interesting to watch as the match would be how the pitch at the Nassau County Stadium behavves today. The International Cricket Council (ICC) admitted on Thursday that pitches haven't been up to the standards and that the ground staff are working on remedying them for the rest of the tournament.

The temporary Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has hosted two games so far, both of which were low-scoring encounters due to the nature of the drop-in pitch which has made batting extremely difficult due to the movement and bounce. Fans expecting a run-fest were left disappointed when Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 -- their lowest ever score -- against South Africa, while India bowled out Ireland for 96 in Wednesday's one-sided contest.

"T20 Inc and the ICC recognise that the pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted," the ICC said in a statement. "The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches."