'Cancer can't be treated with dispirin': Ex-PAK star's unusual analogy in attack at Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli doubters

Amid the incessant criticism over their form, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have found support from an unlikely corner. Former Pakistan batter, Basit Ali, issued a strong defence of both batting stalwarts amid their rough patch. Both Kohli and Rohit have scored only one half-century each across India's five home Tests this season (against Bangladesh and New Zealand). Their poor form impacted India's batting strength, as the side faced an unprecedented 0-3 series clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis. India's batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand(PTI)

In fact, both also failed to breach triple figures in their total series runs against New Zealand; while Kohli had 93 runs in three matches, Rohit scored 91. However, Ali stated that the duo has been a pillar of the Indian batting lineup for a long time, and had played a key role in the side's T20 World Cup victory only months ago; hence, they should be given time to rework their form and make a comeback.

The former Pakistan batter didn't mince his words, too, as he lashed out at those criticising the Indian duo and even calling for their retirement.

“Just two or three months ago there was a felicitation ceremony on this same ground in Mumbai. Why didn't you say at that time that now they should retire from all three formats? Cancer cannot be treated with Disprin, you need chemotherapy for that. You people make them zero on a day, but you forget the performances they have given in the past. You people were winning. Ask me, our team had been losing to America, Ireland, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” Ali said on his official YouTube channel.

“You lost 3-0, that's why you people are angry. Please use a little bit of your mind. This is the same Rohit Sharma who scored runs against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup and in the Test series. This is the same Virat Kohli who scored 186 in Ahmedabad. Now when he is not getting runs, you guys are speaking. He has seen such a time before as well.”

Kohli, Rohit next in action in Australia

The star duo will return to action later this month when India takes part in a five-Test series in Australia. With India slipping to second spot in the World Test Championship table, the stakes are high as the side cannot afford further losses in a bid to secure a final spot.

While the side will secure a direct qualification with a 4-0 or 5-0 win, India will have to depend on other results to go their way for any other scoreline in the series.