'Can't really predict before the game': Sanjay Manjrekar on KKR's batting performance against MI in IPL 2021 clash

Sanjay Manjrekar remarked that the Mumbai Indians will have to be very smart with how they use their bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, against the Kolkata Knight Riders middle-order when the two meet for their second game of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season on Tuesday.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Manjrekar, when asked if Mumbai should save their best bowler in Bumrah for KKR's star-studded middle-order, said they can't really predict before the game and will have to "think on their feet".

ALSO READ| KKR vs MI Preview, IPL 2021: Upbeat Knight Riders look to change script against Mumbai Indians

"What really excited me with that KKR's win (against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday) is that you're not quite sure how the batting order is going to be. Can't really predict before the game as to what needs to be done. A lot of calls will have to be taken by Mumbai Indians whilst you're out there. KKR will spring up a few surprises by the looks of it," said Manjrekar.

Manjrekar brought up KKR's first win after the Kolkata side bagged a 10-run victory, primarily owing to an impressive show from their top-order. While opener Nitish Rana score 80 off 56 balls, Rahul Tripathi at No.3 scored a blistering 29-ball 56.

KKR have Dinesh Karthik, big-hitting Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell, Bangladesh's prolific all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and their ODI World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan of England.

ALSO READ| 'May have to pay up big bucks': Scott Styris on MI's 'bad move' of buying Marco Jansen for IPL 2021

However, only from the middle-order went past 10 as he smashed 22 runs off nine balls to power them to the winning total of 187/6 in 20 overs.

-Bumrah's mixed record against KKR's middle order-

MI's bowling mainstay Bumrah has enjoyed a mixed bag of results against the lethal KKR middle order. Against Russell, Bumrah has picked up three wickets and conceded 54 runs in eight innings.

Bumrah has only bowled to Morgan and Karthik in four innings, having claimed one wicket of the former and going wicketless against the other. Interestingly, wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik has taken a liking towards Bumrah. In four innings, DK has hit the right-arm pacer for 50 runs at a strike-rate of 192.30.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI against MI: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to go for a tactical change in bowling department

However, numbers, at times, do lie. And this saying holds solid grounds particularly for Morgan's side. In our SWOT analysis ahead of the season opener, we mentioned how KKR's batting order was inconsistent last season and there was constant shuffling which led to massive inconsistency.

The franchise, as a result, failed to make the playoffs and haven't done so in the last couple of years. If they are to change the script this year, they will need all their guns firing at full strength.