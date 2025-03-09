Champions Trophy scheduling showed 'powerhouse' BCCI's influence: Aussie media warns Gambhir, Rohit 'If India win...'

After South African media, their Aussie counterparts launched an attack on the Indian team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the ongoing controversy around the scheduling of the 2025 Champions Trophy. While BCCI has been accused of influencing the schedule, which saw India play all their games in Dubai, India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma have been sent a warning ahead of the final against New Zealand on Sunday. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand(Surjeet Yadav)

In December, Dubai was picked as the neutral venue for all India matches after the Indian government did not allow the national team to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy for geopolitical reasons. Critics reckoned the decision left India with two major advantages - they did not have to go through the hassle of travelling, unlike the rest of the teams, with New Zealand being the only team to have travelled to all four venues en route to the final; and they familiarised with the Dubai conditions, reducing selection and planning headache.

The criticism peaked after South Africa and Australia travelled to Dubai to get a head start on their potential semifinal clash against India, only for the former to return to Pakistan in less than 12 hours, hampering their preparations for their match in Lahore against the Black Caps. Moreover, the tournament was a significant moment for Pakistan as it hosted its first global tournament in 29 years; however, five of the 12 completed games, including the final, were not held in the country.

Fox Sports, in an article headlined: 'Making sense of 'farcical' Champions Trophy schedule row and the India legacy that's on the line' - pointed their fingers at the BCCI for causing the scheduling chaos but reckoned there was no alternative for ICC as removing India from the tournament was never a "viable option."

It read: "It wasn't an ideal solution, but the alternative was axing India from the tournament — which courtesy of broadcast rights and lost revenue wasn't a viable option. Pakistan was reportedly set to receive US$6 million from the ICC in hosting fees, but the revenue distribution potentially would have been altered if India didn't participate.

"The tangled scheduling forced India's opponents to jet in and out of the United Arab Emirates throughout the Champions Trophy campaign while Rohit Sharma's men set up camp in Dubai. The arrangement not only gave India an added advantage, but illustrated the Asian powerhouse's influence over the sport."

Gambhir, Rohit get warned

Having scripted an unbeaten run to the final, India will be the overwhelming favourites against New Zealand on Sunday. But the Australian media outlet warned India before the game.

"Should India win tonight's Champions Trophy final in Dubai, the triumph will be accompanied by an asterisk and a footnote," the article added.

Despite the claim from Australian media, which even Pat Cummins had spoken of, Steve Smith did not buy into the theory.

"India obviously played some really good cricket here," Smith told reporters after the team's semifinal loss against India. "The surface kind of suits their style with the spinners that they've got and the seamers that they have at their disposal for a wicket like that. They played well, they outplayed us and they deserve the victory."