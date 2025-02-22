Champions Trophy: What happened when India and Pakistan last played an ODI? Kuldeep magic and Rohit Sharma's brilliance

Rohit Sharma's India and Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan will square off in a Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The two teams only play in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups now. The last time they met was during the ODI World Cup in India in 2023. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during ODI World Cup 2023(AFP)

Here's a recap of India's resounding eight-wicket victory in Ahmedabad…

India won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that went against their trend in World Cup matches against Pakistan. Historically, India has triumphed only once while chasing in these encounters, but on a slow, low pitch, they chose to put pressure on Pakistan’s batters. The Pakistan openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq, showed early composure, with Shafique negotiating Jasprit Bumrah well and Imam capitalizing on Mohammed Siraj’s loose deliveries.

The pair looked to steady the ship, and though neither batter played flashy strokes, they were displaying maturity in navigating India’s initial pressure. When Shafique fell to a delivery with low bounce, and Imam fell shortly thereafter to a shot that didn’t quite come off against Hardik Pandya, Pakistan's foundation began to crumble. Pakistan’s star pair, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, then came together, consolidating their innings with a 50-run partnership and stabilizing the innings. Babar brought up his first half-century of the tournament, and it seemed as though Pakistan had regained control, sitting pretty at 155 for 2.

However, the game turned on its head when Siraj dismissed Babar. With the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav, India found their breakthrough. Kuldeep, who had been consistent throughout, exploited Saud Shakeel’s tendency to sweep, dismissing him leg before wicket. The very next delivery saw Iftikhar Ahmed unlucky to chop on, sending Pakistan into freefall.

Jasprit Bumrah, having remained wicketless till then, came into his own, dismissing Rizwan with a stunning off-cutter before knocking over Shadab Khan’s stumps with a fiery delivery. Hardik Pandya joined the action, removing Mohammad Nawaz, while Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up the tail. Pakistan, after a solid start, folded for a meager 191, with India’s bowlers collectively sharing the spoils. Bumrah (2/19) and Siraj (1/43) led the charge, while Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja proved effective in the middle overs.

India's Dominant Chase

With just 192 required, India’s chase began sensationally, thanks to the fearless approach of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gill, making his return after a dengue bout, marked his first ball with a crisp boundary and then followed up with a trio of fours off the next over, signaling his intent. Unfortunately, he was dismissed shortly after, caught at point off Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, by then, India had already seized control.

The key was Rohit Sharma, whose breathtaking batting took the game away from Pakistan in a flash. The Indian captain was in full flow, taking on Pakistan’s pace attack with aggression and precision. In the span of just three overs, Rohit smashed four sixes, tormenting Shaheen, Nawaz, and Haris Rauf. His breathtaking strokeplay brought the Ahmedabad crowd to its feet. Despite a brief setback with Virat Kohli’s dismissal, India’s chase continued unhindered. Rohit brought up a rapid fifty off 36 balls, and soon after, he deposited Rauf for his fifth six of the innings.

Rohit’s explosive innings ended, miscuing a slower ball from Shaheen to midwicket, leaving him stranded on 86. But by then, the game was well in India’s grasp, with only 30 runs still required. Shreyas Iyer, playing a calm and composed knock, took the responsibility of finishing the job alongside KL Rahul, who supported him efficiently.

Iyer eventually brought up his own half-century with a glorious straight drive to the boundary, sealing India’s victory with 117 balls remaining. The win took India to the top of the World Cup standings, strengthening their position as the tournament favorites.

Pakistan’s Fatal Collapse

Pakistan’s batting display, which had initially seemed promising, became a cautionary tale as they collapsed from 155 for 2 to 191 all out. Their top order had provided hope, but the middle order, under pressure, failed to build on the foundation laid. India’s bowlers capitalized on every opportunity, and the result was a dramatic collapse that sealed Pakistan’s fate.

India's All-Round Brilliance

With five different bowlers sharing wickets, India’s attack was clinical, with Bumrah and Kuldeep particularly effective. Rohit’s captaincy was backed up by superb batting, with his stunning 86 anchoring the chase. While it was a day of disappointment for Pakistan, India’s performance was a clear statement of their intent, as they continued their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in World Cups.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 191 all out in 42.5 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Rizwan 49; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Kuldeep Yadav 2/46) lost to India 192/3 in 30.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 86, Shreyas Iyer 53*) by 7 wickets.