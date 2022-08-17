Chandrakant Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum as Kolkata Knight Riders head coach

Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed as the new head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise announced on Wednesday. Pandit, who recently led Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, will take over the responsibilities from outgoing coach Brendon McCullum, who departs the franchise to concentrate fully on his coaching stint with England, after being at helm for three seasons.

"It's a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations," Pandit said on his appointment.

A former India wicketkeeper, Pandit has tasted insurmountable success as coach. He led a middling side such as Vidarbha to back-to-back Ranji trophy triumphs in 2018 and 2019 before giving MP its moment under the sun. Previously, Pant had coached Mumbai to consecutive Ranji titles in 2003 and 2004.

"We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one," Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON