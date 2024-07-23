Charith Asalanka takes over from Wanindu Hasaranga as Sri Lanka T20 captain ahead of series vs India
Wanindu Hasaranga had stepped down as captain of the Sri Lanka T20I side after their exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka have announced batter Charith Asalanka as their new T20I captain ahead of their three-match home series against India. Asalanka replaces all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who had stepped down after Sri Lanka's exit in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
India are set to tour Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Like Sri Lanka, India also will be led by a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav. Both players have also filled in as captain earlier as well, with Asalanka having led Sri Lanka in two T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year.
Hasaranga remains in the squad, as do other senior names like Maheesh Theeksana, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka and so on. Sri Lanka Cricket hasn't specified if there will be any change in captaincy in other formats. Kusal Mendis is leading the ODI team while Dhananjaya de Silva is Sri Lanka's Test captain.
India, who are the reigning T20 world champions, arrived on Monday for the first of three T20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy. The three-match ODI series will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from August 2.
The tour is the beginning of a new era in many ways for India, particularly in T20s. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja all retired from the format last month in the wake of the T20 World Cup victory. Rahul Dravid also stepped down after the tournament, as he had earlier said he would, and has been replaced by Gautam Gambhir, for whom the Sri Lanka tour is his first assignment in the position.
Sri Lanka full squad for three-match T20I series vs India: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando
