Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Indian to sign up for Gloucestershire in 25 years

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:03 IST

India Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara is set to become the first Indian to play for Gloucestershire in 25 years after the right-hander signed up by for the first six matches of the English County Championship. The last Indian to turn up for Gloucestershire was former pacer Javagal Srinath, who took 87 wickets in one season in 1995. Pujara’s stint will be from April 12 to May 22 when the IPL will go on in India. Pujara is not part of any franchise in IPL.

“I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The Club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success,” Pujara said in a press release issued by the club. The club took into consideration his ability to bat for long periods.

Pujara will bring his experience to a Gloucestershire side, which will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.

“Cheteshwar is a player with great temperament who will add international experience to the squad. He is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in world cricket and we are very fortunate to have him in our squad for the start of the County Championship campaign,” said Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson.

Pujara has previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

Pujara is currently in New Zealand where India will take on New Zealand in the first Test match at Wellington on Friday.