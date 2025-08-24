'Cheteshwar Pujara deserved dignified farewell': Shashi Tharoor takes shot at BCCI for not backing Test stalwart longer

Shashi Tharoor has expressed that Cheteshwar Pujara deserved a dignified farewell for his illustrious Test career, during which he played a pivotal role in India’s historic victories under challenging conditions. Pujara, who was known for his grit and resilience with the bat, decided to bid adieu to all forms of Indian cricket. The talismanic batter last represented India in the 2023 World Test Championship Final against Australia. Following the team's loss in the final, he was dropped as the management chose to give opportunities to younger players. Shashi Tharoor praised Cheteshwar Pujara after he announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.(PTI and ANI)

Pujara amassed 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, which included 19 centuries. Though he featured in just five ODIs, it was his rock-solid defence and unmatched ability to play marathon innings that cemented his reputation as a true Test cricket specialist.

The senior Congress leader asserted that Pujara should have had a longer rope with the Indian Test team before being dropped and that the veteran batter deserved a farewell.

"I can’t help feeling a pang of regret at the retirement of @cheteshwar1. Even if it was inevitable after his recent string of exclusions from the Indian team, and even if he has nothing left to prove, he deserved a little longer in the saddle and a dignified farewell worthy of his outstanding Test career for India," Tharoor wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Pujara earned praise for returning to domestic cricket after being dropped, where he consistently scored runs. However, the selectors had already decided to move past him.

Pujara carved out a monumental legacy in domestic cricket. In 278 first-class appearances, he amassed 21,301 runs at an impressive average of 51.82. A true red-ball specialist, Pujara registered 66 centuries and 81 fifties, with a career-best knock of 352 highlighting his dominance.

"When he was dropped, with typical gumption, he returned to the domestic scene and racked up a number of impressive scores. But the selectors had decided to move on, and one cannot blame him for deciding to throw in the towel," he added.

‘Pujara was badly missed on the last tour of Australia’

Meanwhile, Tharoor shed light on when Pujara caught his eye for the first time and claimed that the veteran batter was missed on the 2024-25 BGT, where India lost 1-3 to Australia, marking the first time India lost a Test series against Australia in over a decade.

“I was reading his wife’s “Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife” and reflecting on how much it takes to achieve all that Pujara did. He first caught my eye on an India A tour of England, 20 years ago, when his consistent scoring suggested he was ready for the next level. The selectors agreed, he made a precocious 72 in his second innings on debut, & despite one or two setbacks thereafter, went on to become India’s Mr. Reliable at number three. He was badly missed on the last tour of Australia. All the best, @cheteshwar1 Pujara! And thank you for your years of service to Indian cricket!" he concluded.