Cheteshwar Pujara names this recently retired star as the perfect candidate to take up India coaching job

Ravichandran Ashwin surprised one and all when he announced his international retirement in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 38-year-old bid adieu to the game after the conclusion of the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Ashwin continues to play domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Time and time again, Ashwin has come across as one of the sharpest minds going around. Hence, it is no surprise that Cheteshwar Pujara thinks Ashwin has it in him to become India's next coach. Cheteshwar Pujara identifies the perfect candidate to take up India coaching job in the future. (PTI)

Recently, during a question-and-answer session on ESPNCricinfo, Pujara was asked about who can take over as the future India coach.

Without hesitation, Pujara responded, "Ravichandran Ashwin."

Throughout his career, Ashwin has been known as a street-smart cricketer. After the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, even Virat Kohli labelled him a "scientist" for having the brains to leave a Mohammad Nawaz delivery, anticipating it to be a wide.

Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India, taking 765 wickets across the three formats of the game. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket, only behind Anil Kumble.

Ashwin not pleased with the overthinker tag

Quite often in the past, Ashwin has spoken about how he doesn't like the tag of being an overthinker.

“It’s unfair to actually say somebody’s an overthinker because that person’s journey is his own. And nobody has a right or business to do that. There have been statements that people have made all along when leadership question has come my way, there have been people who are been out there telling, my name is not the first name of the sheet when India tour abroad,” Ashwin told the Indian Express earlier.

“Whether that name is first on the sheet or not is something I can’t control. If I earned it, it’s got to be there, and that’s my belief. As I said, I have no complaints, I have no time to sit back and throw punches or regret or anything. I have no regrets about anyone," he added.

Ashwin represented the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. However, he didn't have an ideal time with the franchise, taking seven wickets in nine games. It needs to be seen whether he is retained by the franchise ahead of the next season.