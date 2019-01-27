Cheteshwar Pujara responds to Manish Pandey’s sledging with a six- Watch

Cheteshwar Pujara is not a cricketer who is well known for sledging or any show of aggression on the field. However, when Manish Pandey decided to sledge him during the Ranji Trophy semi-final encounter between Karnataka and Saurashtra, the batsman had a great response for his India teammate.

While Shreyas Gopal was bowling, Pandey decided to taunt Pujara by saying“One lazy shot and he (Pujara) will get out,” in order to encourage his teammate. However, Pujara was not bothered by the chatter as he slammed a six off the very next ball off the medium fast bowler to hand a fitting response to the Karnataka captain.

Pujara played quite well in the first innings before hewas dismissed later by Abhimanyu Mithun on 45 off 99 deliveries as Saurashtra posted 236 runs in reply to Karnataka’s first innings total of 275 runs.

The second innings has been even better for the Saurashtra batsman as he slammed a brilliant century with the help of 14 boundaries. At the end of Day 4, he was unbeaten on 108 with his team needing 55 runs to win.

Cheteshwar Pujara had a spectacular tour of Australia finishing as India’s highest run-getter in the Test series as India scripted history Down Under. Virat Kohli and Co became the first ever Indian side to win a Test series in Australia and Pujara played a major role in making it possible with his brilliant knocks.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 17:40 IST