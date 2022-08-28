Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his India XI for Pakistan tie; two notable absentees for hotly-anticipated Asia Cup clash

India and Pakistan begin their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday in Dubai – a venue where India suffered a 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's side in last year's T20 World Cup. It was Pakistan's first win over India in a World Cup, but Rohit Sharma has said that they have now put the loss behind them. Playing their arch-rivals in the hotly-anticipated game will be a challenge and India expect runs from the top three comprising skipper Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

While the top order looks secure, it remains to be seen how the Indian team management will use Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. India also have attacking options in Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, while Ravindra Jadeja offers balance with his wide-ranging abilities.

In bowling, India will miss the services of frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah. But young Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan look to make the most of the opportunity. Fans and experts have named their playing XI for the tie and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has also hopped in on the trend.

Pujara named an expected top order with Rohit, Rahul and Kohli, which followed Yadav and Pant at the No. 4 and 5 position respectively. He chose Hardik and Jadeja as all-rounders but Karthik didn't find a place in his eleven.

Karthik made an impressive comeback to the Indian team earlier this year, following consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League. He has excelled in the role of finisher, thanks to his ability to churn out runs in the final few overs.

Pujara picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep as his three pacers, while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was the lone specialist spinners in his side. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi are also a part of the Indian spin attack for the six-team event.

Pujara didn't go with Ashwin, who was a crucial cog within the Rajasthan Royals unit, whom he joined during the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 35-year-old took 12 wickets in 17 matches and also gathered 191 runs.

So far, India and Pakistan have locked horns on nine occasions in T20I matches. India has an edge overall, with wins in seven matches out of these. Pakistan has won only two. Also, India defeated England and West Indies in their respective territories in ODI and T20I series. They are also the No. 1 side in T20Is.

Cheteshwar Pujara's India XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

