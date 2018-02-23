Cheteshwar Pujara’s double delight: Fatherhood after Vijay Hazare Trophy success

It was double delight for Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday. After leading Saurashtra to the semi-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was blessed with a baby girl.

The right-handed batsman shared the news on his official Twitter handle stating: “Welcome lil one. Excited and super happy for the new roles in our lives. We made a wish and she came true!” The daughter is the first child of the cricketer and his wife, Puja.

Pujara, who was with the Saurashtra team yesterday, scored 40 off 66 balls as his side beat Baroda by three wickets in the semifinal to set up a clash against Andhra. Although he had a dismal tour to South Africa where he could only manage to score 100 runs in six innings, including a half-century, Pujara has been scoring at a consistent rate in the Vijay Hazare trophy with scores of 40, 46*, 45*, 10, 27 and 60.

Cheteshwar Pujara shared the news of him being a father on social media. (Cheteshwar Pujara Twitter)

A few days back, Pujara had spilled the beans over the couple expecting their first child after posting a photo of his wife with a caption that read: “We’re expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it’ll be for us.” The duo married in February 2013.

Harbhajan Singh and several Indian players wished Cheteshwar Pujara. (Harbhajan Singh Twitter)

While Pujara’s fans did take to Twitter to congratulate him, a few cricketers too joined the list with the likes of Manoj Tiwary leading the pack.