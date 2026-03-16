Chris Gayle now in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s crosshairs, explosive teen batter announces he is going after major IPL record

The year 2025 was all about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. As stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara retired from Tests, the Sooryavanshi era began in Indian cricket, with the youngster making all the right noises. In April, he became the youngest IPL centurion, and by the end of the year, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was a household name in Indian cricket, scoring centuries in England and Australia. Sooryavanshi’s extraordinary run was capped off in January this year, when he starred in India’s title-winning Under-19 World Cup campaign, with a 175-run blitzkrieg. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is going after Chris Gayle's record of 175 in the IPL (AFP Images)

The last couple of months have been quiet, but it is believed to be the calm before the storm as Sooryavanshi sets his eyes on IPL 2026, where he is expected to come out all guns blazing for the Rajasthan Royals. The teenage batting sensation skipped his Class 10th board exams to link up with the Royals training camp, and with the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League starting in less than two weeks, all eyes are on Sooryavanshi to continue where he left off last year.

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For that, the youngster is setting his expectations high. Having plundered all individual records there is in youth cricket, Sooryavanshi is going after a record that’s remained untouched in 13 years – none other than Chris Gayle’s iconic 175 in IPL 2013. Gayle registered the record for the highest individual score in IPL history when he went berserk against the Pune Warriors India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. For more than a decade, the Universe Boss has held that record – it is also the highest individual score ever in any form of T20 cricket – but if Sooryavanshi’s declaration is anything to go by, it could well become history.