Chris Jordan pulls off unbelievable fielding effort to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav- WATCH

"It looked like an Olympics 200m sprint coming off the bend," quipped Graeme Swann on-air while describing Chris Jordan's unbelievable moment of athleticism to dismiss dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav during the 5th T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The moment of excellence on the second ball of the 14th over when Suryakumar, batting on 32 off 16 balls, charged down the track to leg-spinner Adil Rashid and played a big heave towards the wide long-on region. Just when the ball looked like flying over the boundary ropes for a six, Jordan sprinted across from long-on, leaped in the air, stuck his right hand out, and flicked it towards the incoming Jason Roy before running over the cushions.

Even Roy couldn't believe what unfolded before his eyes as he sported an ear-to-ear smile and applauded his teammate's effort.

WATCH VIDEO| Chris Jordan leaps to produce unbelievable moment in the field









Put into bat first, India has managed to score 181/2 after 17 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 34-ball 64. Fellow opener Virat Kohli has also crossed the fifty mark and is currently in the middle with Hardik Pandya, who is batting on 24. Coming one down, Suryakumar's 32 was laced with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes.

The teams are battling it out in the fifth and final T20I, with the series nicely poised at 2-2.