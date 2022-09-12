Coach Andrew McDonald reveals Australia's plans to announce Aaron Finch replacement in ODIs

Aaron Finch hung his boots from ODIs after guiding Australia to a 3-0 clean sweep over New Zealand in the recently concluded Chappell–Hadlee Trophy. He, however, will continue playing the T20Is and will also be seen leading the unit in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts from next month in Australia.

While it yet to be decided who will lead Australia in the 50-over format, team coach Andrew McDonald gave fans a timeline on when can they expect the next captain to be announced.

As per a report in Reuters, McDonald said that the unit is currently focused on defending the T20 World Cup and the new ODI captain will be announced following the conclusion of the tournament.

"It's probably the end of the (T20) World Cup really isn't it?" the coach told reporters. "We have got a little bit of time to consider what those options look like. We've got the (T20) World Cup in front of us so that's more pressing at this stage than filling the captaincy void."

Star batter Steve Smith and current Test skipper Pat Cummins are seen as strong candidates to replace Finch.

Smith has a bulk of captaincy experience having led the nation in Test and ODIs before facing suspension from international cricket because of his role in the infamous 'Sandpapergate'.

Smith then was suspended for a year and banned from leadership roles for two years along with David Warner because of their role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Meanwhile, Cummins took over the Test side after Tim Paine stepped down from the role in the leadup to the Ashes. He immediately made a positive impact as a captain by leading Australia to a clinical series win against England in the Ashes. Under his leadership the Australian team also rose to number one in the ICC's test world rankings.

Australia will next indulge in an ODI series against England at home, which will be played after the T20 World Cup. The series is slated to start from November 17, just four days after the T20 World Cup final.

