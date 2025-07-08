'Coach said don’t bother coming for next Test, you're done. I finished at Lord's': Dinesh Karthik embarrasses Shastri

Dinesh Karthik and comebacks go back a long way. He is one of those rare Indian cricketers who has staged multiple comebacks at different stages of his career. It was never say never for the wicketkeeper-batter. While most of his comebacks were largely successful, his return to Test cricket after eight years in 2018 was not. On the back of his stunning white-ball returns and a consistent run with the bat for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, Karthik forced his way back into the Test side as regular stumper Wriddhiman Saha got injured. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik

He played three Test matches -- one against Afghanistan at home and two in England -- and scored just 25 runs in five innings, including two ducks. After four failures in Birmingham and at Lord's, India decided to hand a debut to young keeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the third Test. Pant would go on to hit a century in the fourth Test at the Oval, cementing his spot as the specialist keeper-batter.

The second Test of that 2018 tour of England at Lord's turned out to be Karthik's last in red-ball cricket. He did make two more comebacks in white-ball cricket but his Test career came to an end in 2018. Karthik finished

Seven years later, Karthik is once again in England, but this time, as a broadcaster. Ahead of the third instalment of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Lord's, Karthik recalled his final appearance in the Indian whites at the same venue.

Dinesh Karthik embarrasses Ravi Shastri with his Test retirement story

During a podcast for SKY Sports that included Karthik, Ravi Shastri, Nasser Husain and Michael Atherton, the former India keeper-batter, who retired last year, said that then-Indian head coach Ravi Shastri told him he was done.

"There's not much in common between me and Nass and I'd like to keep it that way. He finished at Lord's. I finished at Lord's. The only difference was that he went and knocked on the coach's doors, saying I think I'm done. In my case, the coach came in and said, 'Don't bother coming in the next Test, you are done," Karthik said, followed by hearty laughs from the panellists.

Shastri, who was sitting right beside Karthik, tapped the 40-year-old on his shoulders.

Karthik's comments came after former England captain Nasser Hussain narrated the story of his retirement in 2004. Hussain scored a century in the second innings of that Test match against New Zealand at Lord's, which also marked the debut of one of England's greatest opening batters, Andrew Strauss.

"I knew I was gone. Strauss came in for that game, and Michael Vaughan was injured. I went to my old coach, Duncan Fletcher, I worked with him for four years. I knocked on his door and said, "Dunc, tomorrow's gonna be my last day. In the hope that Duncan would say, 'Nass, you're playing pretty well' but he went, 'No, tomorrow is going to be your last day.' I said, 'Thanks, coach. '

“Strauss was getting loads of runs; he was looking like he would get a hundred in both innings. I got him run out. I got one of my best mates at the other end. I hit it through the covers, got a hundred. We beat New Zealand. That's a decent way to go out. Vaughan came back in. Strauss, we knew, was a superb Test cricket,” Hussain added.