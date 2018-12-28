 Colin De Grandhomme slams fastest Test fifty for New Zealand
Colin De Grandhomme slams fastest Test fifty for New Zealand

Colin De Grandhomme, with six fours and a six to his credit, brought up his half century in 28 deliveries.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2018
Christchurch
New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme gestures after reaching 50 runs during play on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.(AP)

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme hit a record fastest 50 for New Zealand Friday as they continued to build a colossal total in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

De Grandhomme, with six fours and a six to his credit, brought up his half century in 28 deliveries.

New Zealand were 538 for four in their second innings, leading Sri Lanka by 617 runs.

The previous fastest 50 for a New Zealander was in 29 balls by Tim Southee against England 10 years ago.

The world record fastest 50 was scored by Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq in 21 balls against Australia.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:24 IST

