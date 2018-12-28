Colin De Grandhomme slams fastest Test fifty for New Zealand

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme hit a record fastest 50 for New Zealand Friday as they continued to build a colossal total in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

De Grandhomme, with six fours and a six to his credit, brought up his half century in 28 deliveries.

New Zealand were 538 for four in their second innings, leading Sri Lanka by 617 runs.

The previous fastest 50 for a New Zealander was in 29 balls by Tim Southee against England 10 years ago.

The world record fastest 50 was scored by Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq in 21 balls against Australia.

