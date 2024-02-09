'Come on KP. Your mom's going to…': Dinesh Karthik's banter as Kevin Pietersen hopes against all hopes

When Kevin Pietersen is around, fun and banter is guaranteed. The former England captain was on fire on the mic and during commentary in the first two Tests between India and England in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, and even though he may have now flown back home, Pietersen left behind many episodes of wit, funny interviews, leg pulling and mic drop moments on commentary. However, one particular moment of banter with Dinesh Karthik backfired and left Pietersen speechless. On Day 4 of the 2nd Test, England found themselves in dire straits after losing several wickets. Pietersen's speculation about a potential England victory was promptly dismissed by Karthik during the broadcast. Dinesh Karthik outrightly dismissed Kevin Pietersen's positive belief about England(Getty Images)

England, in their pursuit of 299, had reached 275/7, the partnership between the last-recognised pair of Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley having progressed to 55 when Pietersen sensed an outside chance of an England win. Still needing 124 runs to win with three wickets left and 40 overs to go, Pietersen asked Karthik for his opinion on the matter but clearly didn't get the desired reply. Here's how the chat went down.

Pietersen: This is the best partnership for England in this innings thus far. Hartley 30, Foakes 36. Foakes has Test hundreds. Hartley I believe in second team cricket a few years ago, got a double hundred. So he can bat a bit. There is still some hope for England. 124 required, 40 overs left in the day's play, plus that extra half and hour which we got in Hyderabad last week. There's still a chance here. DK?

Karthik: You're saying there's still a chance? What are we talking about here, KP?

Pietersen: Of these two doing the job for England.

Karthik: Oh come on, KP. Your mom's going to wake you up from sleep. You're dreaming.

Pietersen: So, no chance you say? Zero. It's a foregone conclusion India are winning this Test match?

Karthik: Yes, I would like to think so at this point. See, there is always something funny around the corner. But I still believe India are very much in with a chance here.

Pietersen proven wrong

As it turns out, Pietersen was proven wrong by Karthik as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin's three wickets each wrapped up the England innings for 292, thus handing India the match by 106 runs to level the series. With the series currently locked at 1-1, both teams have taken a small break. While England have headed to Abu Dhabi to spend some time away from cricket, Team India players are taking a break too and will be with families or spending time in leisure. With the 2nd Test finishing in 4 days, there is a 10-day gap before the 3rd Test. Players are expected to assemble in Rajkot on 12th, three days before the start on 15th.

Speaking of which, there is still no update on the squad for the next two or three Tests as the BCCI awaits injury updates on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli, however, is all but out of the Rajkot game, and his participation in the remaining series is uncertain.