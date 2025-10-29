Coming straight into the Women's World Cup semis 'won't be easy' for Shafali Verma: Ian Bishop

India huffed and puffed, but the hosts somehow managed to reach the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, however, have their task cut out as they take on seven-time champions Australia in the knockouts of the eight-team tournament. Ahead of the marquee clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, were dealt a body blow as opening batter Pratika Rawal was ruled out after suffering an injury during the last league stage game against New Zealand. Shafali Verma was named Pratika Rawal's replacement for the remainder of Women's World Cup 2025. (HT_PRINT)

Pratika's ankle injury occurred in the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings. She ended up slipping on the wet outfield as she tried to prevent the Bangladesh batters from taking a second run. A stretcher was brought out to escort the right-hander out, but the 25-year-old opted to walk off the field herself with the support of her teammates.

The injury to Pratika is a major concern for India, as the batter is the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 308 runs in seven games, averaging 51.33 at a strike rate of 77.77. India named Shafali Verma as the replacement for Pratika, but it remains to be seen whether the batter gets a game straightaway.

In India's last league game against Bangladesh, which was eventually abandoned due to rain, the management sent Amanjot Kaur to open alongside Smriti Mandhana in the absence of Pratika. However, the inclusion of Shafali in the squad indicates that the think tank might be inclined towards bringing the big-hitting dasher into the playing XI.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop believes that management can also consider promoting Harleen Deol as an opener and provide themselves with an extra bowling option, as having more bowling options will be beneficial against a side like Australia.

"That was one of the things that I was playing around in my mind in Harleen going up to the top, and she likes pace on the ball. It will give her a chance, an opportunity to be fluent within that power play and play that extra bowler. That's a way to accommodate the extra bowler, allowing Harmanpreet to have options. Because Australia, I'm telling you, you go in with five specialist bowlers," said Bishop while replying to a query from Hindustan Times during JioStar Media Day.

"Australia are going to look to target even harder one or two of those to put pressure on India so that Harmanpreet then has to go, whether it's to herself for some part-time bowling. So again, that's my thing. I like the comfort of knowing I have an all-rounder who can give me some runs if called upon, but who can also give me some specialist bowling," he added.

'Won't be easy'

The former West Indies pacer also reckons that it wouldn't be easy for anyone to fill the void of Pratika, since she has been able to form a formidable opening pair with Smriti Mandhana. Both batters have complemented each other really well, and in the game against New Zealand, the duo put on 212 runs for the first wicket.

"Those are never easy questions to fill the void because Pratika, with that hundred in her last performance when she batted, looked in good touch. It was sort of a landmark achievement in many ways, the way that she played. She also bowled a few overs. So that's a significant blow. But within the team, it has to be next player up," said Bishop.

"Whether they go with Shefali, whose record against Australia isn't outstanding. I think she has one half-century, but she's been playing some T20 cricket. Do they bank on the fact that she's been scoring runs in that T20 tournament recently? That's a decision that the team will have to make. So, look, I don't think it's an easy thing, but you cannot dwell on the fact that Pratika is not there and let that be a downer on the team. Next player up, come in and make an impact, because this is a World Cup semi-final and it's all on the line. So that's the mindset," he added.

Even if Shafali is given a go in the playing XI, it wouldn't be too easy for her, considering she last played an ODI in October 2024. Her last game for India came way back in July 2025. She has been away from the squad for a long time, and Bishop reckons the youngster would have to fight the odds.

"That won't be easy. Look again; it comes down to hoping that she's been working on her game. Obviously, her run of form in recent times internationally hasn't been great. However, it is a one-off game, and she has to come in with this mindset. I've been given an opportunity here that I probably didn't think would happen, or I could not predict it into a semi-final, which, apart from the final, is going to be the highest pressure in or the highest expectation in the World Cup. She can't afford to think about pressure, though," said Bishop.

"She has to come in with this mindset. I got this opportunity to make a difference, to make a difference for this team and perhaps for this country. I'll try to remain as relaxed as possible, but I'm going to make the most of this opportunity and fill the void adequately. So that's the mindset, and the execution of course has to be built up in her practice sessions leading into this game," he added.

