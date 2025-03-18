'Common in Pakistan to criticise, people wait to see us lose': Haris Rauf fires back at critics after defeat to NZ

The situation for the Pakistan cricket team continues to deteriorate. The Salman Ali Agha-led side lost the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand by five wickets, and the visitors are now staring at another series loss. After losing the contest, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf addressed the media, where he was asked to comment on the criticism the young players are currently receiving. Haris Rauf fired back at critics, saying people back in Pakistan are waiting to see the team lose. (AFP)

Pakistan put in a better performance than in the first T20I. However, the effort was insufficient, as the Kiwis registered another comprehensive win. The hosts won the rain-curtailed second T20I by five wickets and 11 balls to spare as they chased down the target of 136 in 13.1 overs.

Pakistan's batting effort left much to be desired, and only Salman Ali Agha showed grit and determination, scoring 46 runs off 28 balls. His effort was crucial in Pakistan posting 135/9 in the allotted 15 overs.

Haris Rauf, who took two wickets with the ball, said certain people back home are waiting to see Pakistan lose so that they can criticise players.

"It is now a common thing in Pakistan to criticise players. These are young players who have been given an opportunity. If you look at the rest of the teams, the youngsters are given full freedom," Haris Rauf told reporters at the post-match press conference.

"They are given 10-15 games. When you first enter international cricket, you struggle. That goes without saying. It is now common in Pakistan. People are waiting to see us lose. People have their opinion," he added.

'We are giving our best'

Before the T20I series against New Zealand, Pakistan bowed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in the group stage after losing matches against New Zealand and India. The side had earlier also crashed out of the group stage of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 and the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan even lost a Test series at home against Bangladesh. Chopping and changing go hand in hand with Pakistan cricket, and this has seen multiple changes in captaincy, PCB chairmanship, and coaches.

Haris Rauf said that his team are giving it their all and his focus remains on helping the youngsters. Pakistan dropped Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam earlier for the T20I series against New Zealand.

"We are giving our best and focusing on building the team. As seniors, we are motivating the youngsters and how to go about things in international cricket," he said.

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the third T20I on Friday, March 21. If the visitors lose this contest, they will concede an unassailable series lead to the Kiwis.