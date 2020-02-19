e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Common shaana’: Harbhajan Singh hilariously trolls Rohit Sharma for posting workout video

Harbhajan Singh trolled Rohit Sharma after the India opener posted a workout video on Instagram.

cricket Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindsutan Times, New Delhi
Harbhajan Singh trolled Rohit Sharma
Harbhajan Singh trolled Rohit Sharma (HT collage)
         

Cricketers trolling each other on social media are nothing new but India limited overs vice captain Rohit Sharma seems to be the one involved in majority of those. Whether it is pulling teammate Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg or trolling newcomers of the Indian side, Rohit has time and again given an account of his funny bone. But this time Rohit was at the receiving end when Harbhajan Singh decided to poke fun on a workout video posted by the India opener.

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to post photos and videos of his workout on Tuesday. In the video, he was seen doing deadlifts while in the photo was seen doing the dumbbell row. “Only 40 kg for this?? Common shaana,” commented Harbhajan commented on Rohit’s Instagram post.

Hindustantimes

 

Rohit, who had a good T20I series in New Zealand, scoring two fifties in 5 innings, was ruled out of the ODI and Test series after suffering a calf injury during the fifth and final T20I at Mount Maunganui. The India opener had to retire hurt and he was unable to take the field. He was replaced in the ODI squad by Mayank Agarwal while Shubman Gill called up for the two-match Test series.

India felt an instant impact of Rohit’s injury as the new opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw – both made their debuts in the first ODI against New Zealand – failed to give India good starts. After whitewashing New Zealand 5-0 in the T20Is, India ended up losing the three-match ODI series 3-0.

The Indian team management will be hoping that Rohit regains his fitness ahead of the three-match ODI series at home against South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led India side will take on New Zealand in the first Test match at Wellington starting on Friday.

