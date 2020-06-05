e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Communication needed to be better,’ PCB withdraws decision to sack employees

‘Communication needed to be better,’ PCB withdraws decision to sack employees

Although they have withdrawn the termination letters, the PCB will continue to restructure the staff and could take necessary action in the coming months.

cricket Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Pakistan Cricket Board's new managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan Cricket Board's new managing director Wasim Khan, right, looks on during a press conference with the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)
         

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had recently announced that it was sacking 55 staffers from its office due to restructuring in the Covid-19 phase. However, the decision has now been reversed, the PCB has announced. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan has announced that the board is withdrawing its decision to let go of the staff as the timing and communication of the termination needed to be better.

“The vast overstaffing that the current board has inherited remains a long-term sustainability issue for the PCB. Making changes is about timing and, on reflection, the process and communication needed to be better.

“As a responsible organisation, we have reviewed our decision and acted quickly to withdraw the notices,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

READ | Will be very clinical: Sangakkara on players following new cricket guidelines

Although they have withdrawn the termination letters, the PCB will continue to restructure the staff and could take necessary action in the coming months.

The Pakistan Cricket Board currently employs 710 people across the country, which includes 361 in Lahore and 70 in Karachi offices.

PCB had announced earlier that it will seek government clearance before setting up a training camp for its players to prepare for the tour of England in July amid the rising threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top PCB officials are busy formulating a plan to make the training camp possible at a time when the cases and deaths from COVID-19 are on the rise in Pakistan.

“Different plans are being looked at but the most important thing is that the board will have to get the final nod from the government before it goes ahead with the tour to England or even the training camp,” an official in the board said.

The High Performance Centre in Lahore where the board is planning to keep the players and officials does not have the capacity to house 20 players at one time and this is causing a big problem for the officials.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
1 held in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 held in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In