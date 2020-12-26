e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Conflict of interest complaint against Abey Kuruvilla: MCA president Patil

Conflict of interest complaint against Abey Kuruvilla: MCA president Patil

The complaint against the former pacer has been lodged with the BCCI’s Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Abey Kuruvilla
File image of Abey Kuruvilla(Getty Images)
         

A complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed against newly-appointed national selector Abey Kuruvilla by former Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjeev Gupta. The complaint against the former pacer has been lodged with the BCCI’s Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain.

Gupta has alleged that Kuruvilla’s conflict of interest centres around his twin roles of being the Sports Director of the DY Patil academy and a national selector.

Kuruvilla, who played 10 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, was on Thursday named in the national selection panel by the Board’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

A similar complaint alleging conflict of interest has been filed by Gupta against Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil. Patil was elected as the president of the MCA in October last year when the elections of the association were held.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
Russia revives Soviet-era lab to test weapons in Arctic climate: All you need to know
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In